×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Lee Roth, Inactive as a Solo Tourer for 13 Years, Joins KISS’ Farewell Tour

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Lee Roth of Van Halen performing on stageVan Halen perform at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Woodlands, Texas, America - 25 Sep 2015
CREDIT: Manuel Nauta/Nurphoto/Shutterstock

It’s good news and bad news for Van Halen fans. David Lee Roth has been announced as the opening act for the apparent final months of KISS’ farewell tour, with dates from February through October of 2020. That puts a nail in the coffin of whatever dim hopes fans might still have harbored for a Van Halen group resumption, but it does mean that Roth, who hasn’t toured as a solo artist since 2006, does not intend to sit on his hands, or go back to being a paramedic.

KISS reps are declaring that these dates really are getting close to the end of the road for the long-running “End of the Road Tour,” which will “officially come to a close” on July 17, 2021 at “a New York location yet to be named.” The concerts announced Tuesday only run through Oct. 2, 2020, so it’s unclear whether there’ll be tread left on the tires for another run of shows in 2021 before the planed NYC swan song. The announcement does refer to the fall 2020 shows as “the last leg” of the farewell tour.

Roth and KISS go back quite a ways, together. In 1976, Gene Simmons produced Van Halen’s demo tape after being taken to see the group at Gazzarri’s in West Hollywood by DJ Rodney Bingenheimer, although KISS’ management at the time passed on signing the group.

After being separated since the mid-’80s, Roth reunited with Van Halen for a tour in 2007 and a new studio album in 2012. The group last toured in 2015, with rumors swelling since then about possible future gigs and why those might or might not come to be, with diminishing hopes in the last year for any future activity with Roth and the band. “I think Van Halen’s finished,” Roth told WRIF “Meltdown” in September as he promoted an upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Since his last solo tour in 2006, Roth had done only a few short one-off shows as a solo artist. He recently announced a solo residency at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, with shows booked for January and March of 2020. The KISS tour that begins in February takes a five-month break in mid-March before resuming in August, which will allow Roth a few days to get back to Vegas before the second part of his residency picks up.

The newly announced round of KISS/Roth dates:

Date City Venue
February 1, 2020 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
February 4, 2020 Allentown, PA PPL Center
February 5, 2020 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
February 7, 2020 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
February 8, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
February 11, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
February 13, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
February 15, 2020 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
February 16, 2020 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
February 18, 2020 Springfield, MO JQH Arena
February 19, 2020 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
February 21, 2020 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center
February 22, 2020 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
February 24, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
February 25, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
February 29, 2020 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)
March 2, 2020 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
March 4, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
March 6, 2020 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
March 9, 2020 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
March 10, 2020 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
March 12, 2020 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
March 14, 2020 Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome
March 15, 2020 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August 28, 2020 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
August 29, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
August 31, 2020 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September 3, 2020 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
September 4, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
September 5, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
September 8, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 9, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 11, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 12, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
September 14, 2020 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center
September 15, 2020 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 19, 2020 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
September 20, 2020 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 22, 2020 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
September 24, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
September 27, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 29, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 1, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas
October 2, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

More Music

  • Variety Entertainment and Media Predictions 2020

    2020 Entertainment Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It’s impossible to predict the future. If studio executives, filmmakers, musicians and showrunners knew what trends were about to take hold, they’d have gone into streaming two decades ago, bought Marvel before Disney did and invested in Spotify when it was a struggling Swedish startup. Alas. But that’s not stopping the bright minds in our [...]

  • Post Malone arrives at the American

    Post Malone, BTS to Perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

    Dick Clark Productions and ABC today announced that Post Malone will join America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” with a headlining performance live from New York City’s Times Square, just minutes before the ball drops. Making his Times Square debut, Post Malone will be joined [...]

  • Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named

    Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK

    Warner Music UK today announced that Briony Turner and Ed Howard have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK, effective January 1. Turner, who joined Atlantic in 2009, is upped from Co-Head of A&R for the label, while Howard is currently MD of Asylum Records UK, the Atlantic UK imprint that he joined upon its [...]

  • Pharrell Beyonce Elton John

    Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Make the Cut for Oscars' Original Song Shortlist

    The Oscars shortlist was revealed today outlining remaining contenders in nine categories including best original song and score. Credit the music branch for offering a few surprises in its choices for the year’s best song, including no fewer than five from Disney movies and three from documentaries. The 300-member music branch chose 15 songs from [...]

  • Pink the Palladium

    Pink Named Pollstar's 2019 Artist of the Year

    Pink has been named Pollstar’s 2019 Artist of the Year after reaching No. 1 on the media platform’s Year End Top 100 Worldwide Tour chart. Her “Beautiful Trauma tour” raked in $215.2 million, more than Elton John and Ed Sheeran, and drew more than 1.8 million fans to 68 performances. Statistics also revealed an average [...]

  • Mariah Carey All I Want for

    Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Is Finally No. 1, 25 Years Later

    Although most pop fans probably assume it reached the milestone years or decades ago, Mariah Carey’s holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the No. 1 song in the country by official acclimation for the first time in its 25-year history, topping both the Rolling Stone songs chart and the Billboard Hot [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad