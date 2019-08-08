Stephen Malkmus, Marc Maron, Red Sox Organist Mourn Silver Jews’ David Berman

News of the sudden death of David Berman, of beloved indie rock band The Silver Jews and, more recently, Purple Mountains, hit the music community hard.

Berman started making music while living in Hoboken, N.J., with college friends Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich. Malkmus went on to form the indie rock group Pavement, but continued playing with Silver Jews, which had a number of different musicians over the years.

While the noted poet and songwriter was notoriously elusive, rarely performed live or gave interviews, Berman’s music — and especially his lyrics — resonated with fans who first discovered him via Silver Jews. The band went on to release six studio albums between 1994 and 2008. After taking a break from music for several years, Berman’s latest project Purple Mountains released an album on July 12.

Chicago label Drag City called him “a great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we’ve ever known.”

Among the admirers, fellow musicians and media personalities to express their grief in the hours after news of Berman’s death broke were Superchunk, Josh Ritter, El-P and Marc Maron. Also honoring Berman was Red Sox organist Josh Kantor, who tweeted that he played the Silver Jews’ “The Wild Kindness” at Boston’s Fenway during the 10th inning. Former bandmate Malkmus wrote, “He was a one of a kinder.”

Read their messages below:

I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019

You’re just listening to someone’s music one day assuming there will be more and then they’re gone. Huge loss. Thankful for the records we have & thinking about everyone who knew David Berman, played & worked with him. #RIP — superchunk (@superchunk) August 8, 2019

rest in peace to the great David Berman 😞 — el-p (@therealelp) August 8, 2019

Hurts that David Berman was suffering so much. He brought me and I’m sure all of you so much joy. Twisted eccentricities of the suburbs were psychedelic cartoons in his lyrics. Sad day. It’s raining in NYC. — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) August 8, 2019

Fenway organ, 10th inning: Silver Jews, "The Wild Kindness." — Josh Kantor (@jtkantor) August 8, 2019

Fuck. Goddamnit. RIP David Berman. One of the great tortured poetic souls is gone. A master of beautiful darkness. — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 8, 2019

terrible terrible news about david berman. will honor him on the air tomorrow on xmu. my condolences to his extended musical family. 💔 #RIP — Jenny Eliscu (@jennylsq) August 7, 2019

“I'm gonna shine out in the wild silence.” David Berman, you shocked me with the beauty of your language and vision. Thank you, thank you, thank you. — Josh Ritter (@joshritter) August 7, 2019

If you are in distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be connected to a certified crisis center near you.