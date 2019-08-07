David Berman, Singer-Songwriter With Indie Band Silver Jews, Dies at 52

David Berman, a singer-songwriter who formed the 1990s indie group Silver Jews as well as creating poetry and cartoons, has died, according to music label Drag City. He was 52. Musician Joe Pernice tweeted that he died by suicide.

Drag City called him “a great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we’ve ever known.”

We couldn't be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known is gone. Rest easy, David. pic.twitter.com/5n5bctcu4j — 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖌 𝕮𝖎𝖙𝖞 (@dragcityrecords) August 7, 2019

Berman had dealt with drug addiction for years and had survived several overdoses and at least one suicide attempt.

The Silver Jews, whose songs incorporated elements of noise and country music, rarely performed live but recorded six studio albums between 1994 and 2008, including “Starlite Walker” and “Tanglewood Numbers.” They did tour in 2006, however, following the release of “Tanglewood Numbers.”

Berman started making music while living in Hoboken, N.J., with college friends Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich. Malkmus went on to form the indie rock group Pavement, but continued playing with Silver Jews, which had a number of different musicians over the years.

The group disbanded after playing a final show on Jan. 31, 2009 in the 333-foot deep Cumberland Caverns in Tennessee. Berman wrote two books of poetry, “Actual Air,” and “The Portable February.”

Berman had written in a post on the Drag City Records message board about his anger with his father, gun and tobacco lobbyist Richard Berman, from whom he was estranged.