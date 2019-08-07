×

David Berman, Singer-Songwriter With Indie Band Silver Jews, Dies at 52

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Drag City Records

David Berman, a singer-songwriter who formed the 1990s indie group Silver Jews as well as creating poetry and cartoons, has died, according to music label Drag City. He was 52. Musician Joe Pernice tweeted that he died by suicide.

Drag City called him “a great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we’ve ever known.”

Berman had dealt with drug addiction for years and had survived several overdoses and at least one suicide attempt.

The Silver Jews, whose songs incorporated elements of noise and country music, rarely performed live but recorded six studio albums between 1994 and 2008, including “Starlite Walker” and “Tanglewood Numbers.” They did tour in 2006, however, following the release of “Tanglewood Numbers.”

Berman started making music while living in Hoboken, N.J., with college friends Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich. Malkmus went on to form the indie rock group Pavement, but continued playing with Silver Jews, which had a number of different musicians over the years.

The group disbanded after playing a final show on Jan. 31, 2009 in the 333-foot deep Cumberland Caverns in Tennessee. Berman wrote two books of poetry, “Actual Air,” and “The Portable February.”

Berman had written in a post on the Drag City Records message board about his anger with his father, gun and tobacco lobbyist Richard Berman, from whom he was estranged.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • US band Backstreet Boys performs during

    Backstreet Boys Party Like its 1999 on 'DNA' World Tour: The Five Best Moments

    Call it a near-flashback. Sitting at Anaheim’s Honda Center, I felt like a teenager in New Zealand watching Backstreet Boys’ “Into the Millennium” tour on a VHS mailed to me by an American pen pal. Mesmerized as the boy band rose up on a platform above a sea of awestruck fans dressed in “Millennium” and [...]

  • White Stripes

    White Stripes to Release Deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album

    Jack White’s Third Man Records knows how to put together an elaborate album package, and they’re outdoing themselves with the forthcoming 20th anniversary edition of the White Stripes self-titled debut. Titled “White Stripes XX,” the package includes previously unreleased outtakes from the album’s recording sessions, the “Live at the Ritz – Raleigh, NC – 09/26/99” [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    'Beverly Hills 90210': How Two Simple Hand Claps Became Iconic

    Clap, clap! Often it’s the unintentional that ignites the most memorable musical moments. In the case of “Beverly Hills 90210,” the theme song’s iconic claps were mere filler for a gap that had composer John E. Davis stumped during a spontaneous all-nighter to churn out a track for producer Aaron Spelling. Turned in just days [...]

  • Ikea Sonos

    Sonos Narrows Losses as Ikea Revenues Start to Roll In

    Sonos ended its most recent quarter with much narrower losses than Wall Street had anticipated, with solid revenue growth across its core product categories, and some added revenue from its new cooperation with Ikea. In its fiscal third quarter, which ended on June 29, Sonos generated revenue of $260.2 million compared to $208.4 million during [...]

  • THE OSCARS® - The 91st Oscars®

    Queen + Adam Lambert at Madison Square Garden: The 5 Best Moments

    Midway through the opening night of Queen + Adam Lambert’s two-date stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, guitarist Brian May took a moment to get emotional. “We have so many great memories here,” he said. “Let’s make some new ones.” Since Lambert joined forces with Queen cofounders May and drummer Roger [...]

  • Amazon Music Names Adam Block as

    Amazon Music Names Adam Block as Head of Catalog

    Amazon Music today announced that it has hired Adam Block as Global Head of Music Catalog, a new position. Block, who for many years was president of Sony’s Legacy Recordings, will report to the Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music. According to the announcement, Block will drive the catalog music strategy for the division, while continuing to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad