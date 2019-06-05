×
Dave Matthews Band Named as UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador

Dave Matthews Band
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

The Dave Matthews Band has been chosen as a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations Environment Programme for their environmental advocacy and fan engagement to take care of the planet.

Since 2005, the rock band has partnered with the nonprofit organization Reverb on the BamaGreen Project, an ambitious set of environmental efforts taken on the road, at home and among their fans. For every stop of the band’s North American tours, Reverb has helped design a comprehensive sustainability program to lessen their environmental impact. The plans include using biodiesel for buses, sourcing local farms for catering, recycling and composting backstage waste and funding solar and wind energy projects.

Over the course of 15 years and 578 concerts, the band has recycled 338,000 gallons of waste, composted 138,000 pounds of food, supported 2,100 family farms and clocked 24,500 volunteer hours. Their efforts have led to Reverb being named UN Environment’s Music and Public Engagement Partner as well.

“It’s desperate times, and we all need to work together to have hope for the future, hope for our children and hope for the planet,” said  Matthews, participating in a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassadorship ceremony at a St. Louis tour stop.

Every concert venue also features the BamaGreen Eco-Village, a station that encourages fans to participate in the environmental initiative and reduce their carbon footprint. During their summer 2019 tour, the band is focused on fighting climate change and raising funds to build rooftop solar projects on low-income housing.

“The music industry needs artists who lead by example, and the Dave Matthews Band has truly set the gold standard for green tours,” said Adam Gardner, founder of Reverb, in a statement. “We are grateful to be working with artists like Dave Matthews Band who engage, educate and mobilize their fan base in the fight against climate change. This sends an important message to policy makers around the globe: The time to act is now.”

The band joins Jack Johnson, Ellie Goulding, Don Cheadle, Gisele Bundchen and other celebrities as fellow Goodwill Ambassadors.

