Dave Matthews Band, Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon to Headline Kaaboo Del Mar Festival

Kaaboo Del Mar today announced the music and comedy lineups for its fifth annual festival happening September 13-15, 2019. Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons will headline on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively, while the lineup is rounded out with artists including Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Mark Ronson, The Revivalists, REO Speedwagon, The Bangles, The Cult, Sublime with Rome, Boyz II Men and a special collaboration from Snoop Dogg + Wu-Tang Clan round out the top of the music lineup. Comedians Bert Kreischer, Pete Holmes & Friends, Wayne Brady, Kevin Smith, Bob Saget, and more will lead the laughs on the “Humor Me” stage. A confirmed lineup is listed below.

“It is thrilling to unveil this all-star lineup for what will essentially become KAABOO’s 5th anniversary celebration,” says partner and chief brand officer Jason Felts. “Our signature curation of music and comedy acts will lead guests through yet another incredible weekend escape in Del Mar.”

The festival will take place at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds near San Diego in Southern California.

All passes go on sale today at 7 am PT at kaaboodelmar.com.

2019 KAABOO Del Mar Lineup

Kings of Leon

Dave Matthews Band

Mumford & Sons

Duran Duran

Black Eyed Peas

OneRepublic

Sheryl Crow

Maren Morris

Snoop Dogg + Wu-Tang Clan 25th Anniversary Set

Mark Ronson

The Revivalists

REO Speedwagon

The Bangles

The Cult

Sublime with Rome

Boyz ll Men

Colbie Caillat

Silversun Pickups

Squeeze

Lifehouse

Switchfoot

Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Cheat Codes

Cash Cash

Xavier Rudd

Alec Benjamin

Toots & The Maytals

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Keuning

Plain White T’s

Vintage Trouble

Badflower

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Blind Melon

Mix Master Mike (of the Beastie Boys)

Con Brio

Grizfolk

Perta

Walden

The Artisanals

Des Rocs

The Gooms

Human

Suckerbox

Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls

Sir, Please

COMEDY

Bert Kreischer

Pete Holmes & Friends

Wayne Brady

Bob Saget

Kevin Smith

Jimmy O Yang

Tig Notaro

Tom Green

Jen Kirkman

Cristela Alonzo

Cameron Esposito

Taylor Tomlinson

Hosted by MK Paulsen