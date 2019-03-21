Dave Matthews Band, Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon to Headline Kaaboo Del Mar Festival

Kaaboo Del Mar today announced the music and comedy lineups for its fifth annual festival happening September 13-15, 2019. Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons will headline on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively, while the lineup is rounded out with artists including Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Mark Ronson, The Revivalists, REO Speedwagon, The Bangles, The Cult, Sublime with Rome, Boyz II Men and a special collaboration from Snoop Dogg + Wu-Tang Clan round out the top of the music lineup. Comedians Bert Kreischer, Pete Holmes & Friends, Wayne Brady, Kevin Smith, Bob Saget, and more will lead the laughs on the “Humor Me” stage. A confirmed lineup is listed below.
“It is thrilling to unveil this all-star lineup for what will essentially become KAABOO’s 5th anniversary celebration,” says partner and chief brand officer Jason Felts. “Our signature curation of music and comedy acts will lead guests through yet another incredible weekend escape in Del Mar.”
The festival will take place at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds near San Diego in Southern California.
All passes go on sale today at 7 am PT at kaaboodelmar.com.
2019 KAABOO Del Mar Lineup
Kings of Leon
Mumford & Sons
Duran Duran
Black Eyed Peas
OneRepublic
Sheryl Crow
Maren Morris
Snoop Dogg + Wu-Tang Clan 25th Anniversary Set
Mark Ronson
The Revivalists
REO Speedwagon
The Bangles
The Cult
Sublime with Rome
Boyz ll Men
Colbie Caillat
Silversun Pickups
Squeeze
Lifehouse
Switchfoot
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Cheat Codes
Cash Cash
Xavier Rudd
Alec Benjamin
Toots & The Maytals
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
Keuning
Plain White T’s
Vintage Trouble
Badflower
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
Blind Melon
Mix Master Mike (of the Beastie Boys)
Con Brio
Grizfolk
Perta
Walden
The Artisanals
Des Rocs
The Gooms
- Human
Suckerbox
Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls
Sir, Please
COMEDY
Bert Kreischer
Pete Holmes & Friends
Wayne Brady
Bob Saget
Kevin Smith
Jimmy O Yang
Tig Notaro
Tom Green
Jen Kirkman
Cristela Alonzo
Cameron Esposito
Taylor Tomlinson
Hosted by MK Paulsen