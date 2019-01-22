×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour Dates

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave Matthews Band
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jeff Golden

Dave Matthews Band has announced the dates for its 2019 North American summer tour — although the jaunt begins well before summer officially begins. The headlining run will kick off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL and includes two-night stands in Camden, NJ; Noblesville, IN; Elkhorn, WI; Saratoga Springs, NY; West Palm Beach, FL; and Denver, CO. The band will return to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its traditional three-night Labor Day run August 30-September 1, pushing its total number of performances at the venue above 60.

The band will also perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 4 as part of the festival’s 50 th anniversary celebrationThe band will conclude its North American tour on September 22 at the 2nd annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin Thursday, January 24, 10am ET at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Dave Matthews Band’s 2019 tour, and Citi card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning February 19 at 10am ET until February 21 at 10pm ET through Citi’s Private Pass program.

Related

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 22 at 10am local time.

DMB’s extensive 2019 road work will begin on March 6, when the band launches a month-long European tour in Munich, Germany. Its most recent album is “Come Tomorrow,” released last year.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2019 TOUR DATES

NORTH AMERICA

Date                 City/State/Province                  Venue

4/30                 Pensacola, FL                          Pensacola Bay Center

5/01                 Jacksonville, FL                      Veterans Memorial Arena

5/04                 New Orleans, LA                    New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/07                 Pelham, AL                             Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

5/11                 Nashville, TN                          Bridgestone Arena

5/14                 Des Moines, IA                      Wells Fargo Center

5/15                 Maryland Heights, MO           Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/17                 The Woodlands, TX                Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/18                 Dallas, TX                               Dos Equis Pavilion

6/14                 Camden, NJ                            BB&T Pavilion

6/15                 Camden, NJ                            BB&T Pavilion

6/19                 Bethel, NY                              Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/21                 Mansfield, MA                       Xfinity Center

6/22                 Hartford, CT                           Xfinity Theatre

6/28                 Noblesville, IN                        Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/29                 Noblesville, IN                        Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/02                 Cincinnati, OH                        Riverbend Music Center

7/03                 Tinley Park, IL                        Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/05                 Elkhorn, WI                            Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/06                 Elkhorn, WI                            Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/09                 Clarkston, MI                          DTE Energy Center

7/10                 Toronto, ON                           Budweiser Stage

7/12                 Saratoga Springs, NY             Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/13                 Saratoga Springs, NY             Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/17                 Wantagh, NY                          Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/19                 Charlotte, NC                          PNC Music Pavilion

7/20                 Bristow, VA                           Jiffy Lube Live

7/23                 Alpharetta, GA                        Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24                 Tampa, FL                               MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26                 West Palm Beach, FL              Coral Sky Amphitheatre

7/27                 West Palm Beach, FL              Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/23                 Greenwood Village, CO         Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/24                 Greenwood Village, CO         Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/27                 West Valley City, UT              USANA Amphitheatre

8/30                 Quincy, WA                            Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31                 Quincy, WA                            Gorge Amphitheatre

9/01                 Quincy, WA                            Gorge Amphitheatre

9/04                 Ridgefield, WA                       Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

9/06                 Stateline, NV                           Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/07                 Sacramento, CA                      Golden 1 Center

9/13                 Phoenix, AZ                            Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/22                 Asbury Park, NJ                     Sea.Hear.Now Festival

 

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Music

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour Dates

    Dave Matthews Band has announced the dates for its 2019 North American summer tour — although the jaunt begins well before summer officially begins. The headlining run will kick off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL and includes two-night stands in Camden, NJ; Noblesville, IN; Elkhorn, WI; Saratoga Springs, NY; West Palm Beach, FL; and Denver, [...]

  • Mott the Hoople to Tour U.S.

    Mott the Hoople to Tour U.S. for First Time Since 1974

    One of the most critically beloved rock bands of the 1970s, Mott the Hoople, has reformed on a couple of occasions in the last 10 years to play their native UK, but American fans had to buy plane fare overseas to see Ian Hunter reuniting with former bandmates. U.S. fans will finally get their chance, [...]

  • Oscars Placeholder Black and White

    ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ Lead Oscar Music Nominations

    Songs from “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “RBG,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Ballad of Lester Scruggs” were nominated for Best Song for the 2019 Academy Awards, announced Tuesday morning, while “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Mary Poppins Returns” received nods for Best Score. Specifically, the Best [...]

  • *NSYNC merchandise

    Universal Music Expands Merchandising Operation With Acquisition of Epic Rights

    Universal Music Group-owned Bravado has acquired Epic Rights, the Los Angeles-based merchandising and branding company that counts KISS, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Def Leppard, Billy Joel and David Bowie, among others, on its roster. Epic Rights was launched in 2014 by Dell Furano, a pioneer of music merchandising who co-founded Winterland Productions in the 1970s with legendary concert [...]

  • Chris Brown

    Chris Brown Detained on Rape, Drug Allegations

    Chris Brown has been detained by police in Paris on rape charges, according to multiple news reports. A 24-year-old woman claims that the singer assaulted her in a hotel suite in the city on the night of January 15-16 at the club Le Crystal and then returned to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where she claims [...]

  • Best Worst Performances Pink

    Pink, Muse, Chris Stapleton to Headline Citi Sound Vault During Grammy Week

    Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton will headline Citi Sound Vault, the three-night live-music platform taking place at the Hollywood Palladium during Grammy week. Pink will kick off the Live Nation-produced series on Feb. 7, followed by Muse on Feb. 9 and Stapleton on Grammy night, the 10th. “This will be my first time performing at the [...]

  • Neyla Pekarek

    Watch Neyla Pekarek's Michel Gondry-Inspired Cardboard Kitsch Video (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neyla Pekarek’s post-Lumineers solo career is off to a strong start with a show at the Opry at the Ryman on Saturday night and the Monday release of her new video for the song “Train.” The clip was directed by Los Angeles’ Liza Nelson and features Pekarek riding a cardboard constructed locomotive in a look reminiscent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad