Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour Dates

Dave Matthews Band has announced the dates for its 2019 North American summer tour — although the jaunt begins well before summer officially begins. The headlining run will kick off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL and includes two-night stands in Camden, NJ; Noblesville, IN; Elkhorn, WI; Saratoga Springs, NY; West Palm Beach, FL; and Denver, CO. The band will return to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its traditional three-night Labor Day run August 30-September 1, pushing its total number of performances at the venue above 60.

The band will also perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 4 as part of the festival’s 50 th anniversary celebration. The band will conclude its North American tour on September 22 at the 2nd annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin Thursday, January 24, 10am ET at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Dave Matthews Band’s 2019 tour, and Citi card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning February 19 at 10am ET until February 21 at 10pm ET through Citi’s Private Pass program.

Related Concert Review: Dave Matthews Band Teaches Crash Course in Chops at Tour Finale Boyd Tinsley, Accused of Sexual Harassment, Is 'No Longer a Member' of Dave Matthews Band

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 22 at 10am local time.

DMB’s extensive 2019 road work will begin on March 6, when the band launches a month-long European tour in Munich, Germany. Its most recent album is “Come Tomorrow,” released last year.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2019 TOUR DATES

NORTH AMERICA

Date City/State/Province Venue

4/30 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center

5/01 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena

5/04 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/07 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

5/11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/14 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Center

5/15 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/17 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/18 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/14 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/19 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/21 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/22 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/29 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/02 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/03 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/05 Elkhorn, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/06 Elkhorn, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/09 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Center

7/10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/12 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/17 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/23 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

7/27 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/23 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/24 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/27 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/30 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/01 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/04 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

9/06 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/07 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/13 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/22 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Hear.Now Festival