×

Dave Matthews, Anderson .Paak, Top Execs Form Lobbying Group to Fight Big Tech

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave Matthews Band
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Dave Matthews, Anderson .Paak and Maren Morris have united with some of the music industry’s biggest executives to form a new lobbying group that will represent artists in a number of music-related issues on a national and state level. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The board of the group, which is called the Music Artists Coalition, also includes artist managers Irving Azoff, Coran Capshaw and John Silva, attorney Jordan Bromley and publicist Kristen Foster.

The Music Modernization Act, which improves musicians’ royalty rates and was passed into law last fall, is just one of many music-related matters that have come before government in recent years. While organizations such as the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Music Publishers’ Association are strong lobbyists for the music industry, the Music Artists Coalition is the first one focused on artists.

“Artists don’t really have a seat at any table,” Azoff told Bloomberg. “Just the fact that we have a powerful group of people will scare everyone else to the table.”

According to the article, Azoff and his fellow board members will fund the organization and are hiring a lobbyist to represent them in Washington. Included in their initial topics of focus is the recent appeal by Spotify, Google, SiriusXM and Amazon of a ruling that will raise songwriter royalties 44% over the next several years.

Matthews said, “Emerging artists deserve the same opportunity that many of us had — to be able to make a living creating music. It’s important for today’s musicians to pave the way for those in the future.”

 

 

 

More Biz

  • Debra-Lee-joins-ATT-board

    Former BET CEO Debra Lee Joins AT&T Board of Directors

    AT&T has named Debra Lee, former chairman and CEO of BET Networks, to its board of directors. Lee joined Viacom’s BET Networks in 1986 and stepped down from her role in May 2018. At BET, she served in several leadership roles, including COO and general counsel, before she served as chairman and CEO at BET [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Blackbird Presents Launches Publishing Group, Inks Deal With Burt Bacharach

    Blackbird Presents, Keith Wortman and the Raine Group today announced the appointment of legendary music publishing executive Lance Freed as President of the newly formed Blackbird Music Publishing Group. The company will have offices in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. The company also announced that it has acquired the administration rights to the music catalog of Burt Bacharach. With over [...]

  • Tupac Shakur A video image of

    Rock 'n' Roll Will Die by 2060 ... but Live on as Holograms (Guest Column)

    The average age of the top touring performers is 52.6 years old, Tim Ingham revealed in a Rolling Stone column last week. His data is based on Pollstar’s midyear tally of the 100 highest grossing acts in the world. Led by 72-year-old Elton John, who grossed $82.6 million between Nov. 22 2018 and May 22 [...]

  • Legendary Logo

    Colony Capital Looking at Investment Deal With Wanda's Legendary (Report)

    U.S. financier Colony Capital may be in negotiations to buy a minority share stake in Legendary Entertainment. The Hollywood production company behind “Godzilla” and “Pacific Rim” is owned by China’s Wanda group. Bloomberg reported Sunday that Colony had held talks with Wanda. It reported that Colony may use a new fund, Colony Media Partners, for [...]

  • PledgeMusic's Website Goes Offline

    PledgeMusic's Website Goes Offline

    PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that suspended operations in February, owing hundreds of artists money for unfulfilled campaigns, took its site offline on Thursday. While the service had promised that artists would be able to access their user data, that information is currently unavailable. In a message posted late last week, the company said the data [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad