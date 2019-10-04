×
Dan + Shay Drops Justin Bieber Collaboration, ‘10,000 Hours’ (Listen)

Variety Staff

Synergy is a strong thing in the music business, and Justin Bieber continues his expansion into other genres with his latest feature, joining country stars Dan + Shay — with whom he also shares a manager, Scooter Braun — on a new single released today called “10,000 Hours.”

Dan + Shay are of course best known for last year’s smash single “Tequila,” which was the most-streamed country song released in 2018 (now approaching a billion  on-demand streams) and for which they won a Grammy.

The duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney co-wrote the song with Bieber along with Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and longtime Bieber collaborator Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

At this year’s CMA Awards, Dan + Shay are up for Duo of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year for hit “Speechless,” with Smyers receiving an additional nomination for Song of the Year as a co-writer, alongside Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds, on “Tequila” for the second year.

On the group’s latest and self-titled album, Smyers is credited as a songwriter on nine of the 11 tracks, also serving as co-producer with Scott Hendricks. The duo will head to Australia this fall as part of superstar Shawn Mendes’ self-titled tour.

 

