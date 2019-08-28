×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dan Rather Sets David Byrne, Brian Johnson, Full Slate of Musicians for ‘Interview’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan Rather has booked musicians for 10 of 12 upcoming episodes, including Alice Cooper, Little Big Town and Cheap Trick.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All

Back in the day, Dan Rather used to be famous for dogging Richard Nixon, but now he’s associating with subjects who are a little more upfront about their dirty deeds done dirt cheap.

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson leads a list of musicians that dominates the lineup of subjects for Rather’s series “The Big Interview,” which returns for the second half of its second season October 1. The slate revealed by the network Tuesday has music stars filling 10 of the 12 weekly slots, with Bryan Cranston and Bob Costas being the only odd non-musicians out.

That emphasis isn’t altogether unexpected, since Rather’s series does air Tuesday nights on the music-based AXS network — even if it never does fail to surprise to see how the former network new anchor has transformed himself, late in life, into young Cameron Crowe.

“It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to speak with these entertainment icons each week,” Rather said in a statement. “It is a rare treat to be able to delve into a side of these artists that the public doesn’t often get to see, as they tell their stories and share their thoughts in their own words. I am humbled that the series has been so warmly received by AXS TV’s audience.”

Related

In a teaser for the first episode, AC/DC’s Johnson recalled getting a cure for writer’s block while working on “Back In Black” in the Bahamas with producer Mutt Lange, when a tropical storm rolled in. “Mutt went, ‘Oh, it’s rolling thunder!’ And I went, ‘Rolling thunder, pouring rain, coming on like a hurricane. There’s white lightning flashing,.’ I mean I literally was giving a weather report,” Johnson said, explaining the genesis of “Hell’s Bells.” “When great things are happening so quickly, you never realize, do you? It’s so fabulous. It just looks so easy. When you try to do it again, it never works!”

The “Big Interview” fall lineup (the program airs at 8 p.m. ET):

October 1 – Brian Johnson

October 8 – Cheap Trick

October 15 – Chicago

October 22 – Bret Michaels

October 29 – Alice Cooper

November 5 – Little Big Town

November 12 – Bob Costas

November 19 – David Byrne

November 26 – America

December 3 – Bryan Cranston

December 10 – Yes’ Jon Anderson

December 17 – Alabama

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • shep scooter

    From One Supermensch to Another: Shep Gordon on Music Mogul Scooter Braun

    Veteran manager Shep Gordon, the subject of the Mike Myers-directed documentary “Supermensch,” writes about Scooter Braun for Variety‘s 2019 Music Moguls of the Year issue. Growing up my heroes were from comic books — normal humans with super powers who used them for the good of all, not just self promotion. As I got older, [...]

  • Diplo Launches House Music Label, Higher

    Diplo Launches House Music Label, Higher Ground

    Following his recent move into country music, prolific hitmaker Diplo is now doubling down on his roots by launching a new house music label called Higher Ground. Named after his recent deep-house inspired EP of the same name, according to the announcement the label is a platform to showcase both established and up-and-coming talent in house music, [...]

  • Sony Pictures Goes 'Old School' With

    Audiences Get Into the Groove at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Pop Up Stores

    Sony Pictures went “old school” to reach the younger demo when promoting the release of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in the U.K., Germany and Mexico. The studio’s international team, in partnership with Sony Music, created pop-up retro record stores in the three territories that evoked the vibe of Los Angeles in [...]

  • Taylor Swift Music Mogul

    Music Moguls of the Year: Inside Taylor Swift's Empire, From Music to 'Cats'

    On her new album, “Lover,” Taylor Swift sings frankly about something she doesn’t love: being underestimated. In the feminist anthem “The Man,” the pop superstar sings not just on behalf of herself but all powerful women who’ve felt judged by an inconsistent standard: If she were male, Swift supposes, “They’d say I hustled, put in [...]

  • Music Moguls of the Year: Beyonce

    Music Moguls of the Year: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Make Records and Break Them

    “Damn, look at us now … we came, and we saw, and we conquered it all,” the music industry’s ultimate power couple proselytize on “LoveHappy,” the song that caps their 2018 Grammy-winning album, “Everything Is Love.” A more fitting title might have been “Everything Is Money,” because the collection was also an ode to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad