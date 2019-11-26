United Nations to Honor Cyndi Lauper for Human Rights Work, Kesha to Present

The United Nations will award Cyndi Lauper with the first High Note Global Prize award for her promotion of human rights and impacting work to prevent and end homelessness for LGBTQ youth, the organization announced today.

On U.N. Human Rights Day — which is December 10 — the High Note Global Prize will be presented to Lauper by singer Kesha and the U.N. Human Rights organization at Lauper’s “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert in Los Angeles, being held at The Novo at L.A. Live.

U.N. Human Rights is Global Partner of The High Note Global Initiative founded by David Clark, a creator of cause-brands and humanitarian initiatives for President Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Prince, United Nations, Amnesty International, and The Anne Frank Center, among others.

According to the announcement, Lauper is being recognized for her lifelong advocacy for equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) people, as well as the significant achievements made by True Colors United, a nonprofit organization she co-founded in 2008 to prevent and end youth homelessness among LGBTQ youth. In May 2015, her testimony to the U.S. Senate Sub-Appropriations Committee on Transportation and Housing and Urban Development played a leading role in securing approximately $250 million in new annual federal funding over the past four years to invest in preventing and end youth homelessness in over 70 communities across America.

Each year, 4.2 million youth and young adults experience some form of homelessness in the United States and up to 40% of which are LGBTQ. True Colors United develops and implements solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people through a wide array of training and education, technical assistance, advocacy, and youth collaboration programs.

“We are proud to support The High Note Global Initiative in an effort to galvanize global mobilization for human rights, and at the same time honor artists who passionately use their work to promote and protect the rights of others,” said Laurent Sauveur, Chief External Outreach, UN Human Rights.

“The High Note Global Prize celebrates artists that have leveraged their musical gifts to create a platform to promote social justice,” said Clark, Creator of The High Note Global Initiative and CEO of David Clark Cause. “We are delighted to recognize and honor Cyndi Lauper as the 2019 High Note Global Prize Laureate. For decades she has promoted human rights, been a voice and active participant for change, and inspired people around the world to be tolerant and true to themselves. She is most deserving of this award, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements during our inaugural High Note Global Prize award ceremony.”

Along with Kesha, celebrities at paying tribute to Lauper and True Colors United on UN Human Rights Day include Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Belinda Carlisle, King Princess, Charlie Musselwhite, Henry Rollins, Perry Farrell with Etty Lau Farrell, Justin Tranter, K. Flay, Emily Estefan, Shawn Wasabi, comics Carol Leifer and Lily Tomlin, U.K. comedian Gina Yashere, Margaret Cho, and Carson Kressley, among others to be announced. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Kacey Musgraves, RuPaul, and Tegan and Sara are among the artists who have donated items and experiences for a charity auction with 100% proceeds supporting True Colors United programs.