Execs from Motown, Live Nation, Recording Academy Set to Speak at Culture Creators’ Inaugural C2 Summit

Marc Byers
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

Culture Creators, the organization which recognizes minorities in film, television, music and fashion, is holding its first-ever C2 Summit on Oct. 21 in Washington D.C. Its mission: to engage, mentor, and provide recruitment opportunities to students of color attending historically black colleges and universities.

Students were selected from an application process and will participate in fireside chats and breakout sessions on topics ranging from the business of sports and entertainment to financial literacy to defining a specific brand culture. Panel discussions scheduled will feature such industry leaders as NBA Hall of Famer Isaiah Thomas, founder of Nova Fitness Jackie Wilson, vice president of external and multicultural affairs for The Motion Picture Association John Gibson, executive director of Comcast and NBC Universal Keesha Boyd, president of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee, founder of Broccoli City Marcus Allen, head of urban music at Columbia Records Phylicia Fant, general manager of Motown Records Marc Byers (pictured) and Jeriel Johnson from The Recording Academy.

The summit’s focus on recruitment includes resume services provided by The Whether alongside professional headshot services and one-on-one mentorship opportunities with summit speakers. 

Joi Brown, senior vice president of marketing and brand partnerships at Atlantic Records, founded Culture Clash because she wanted to ensure that knowledge to succeed in this industry was being passed onto young people of color.

