Rapper Cupcakke in Hospital After Posting Disturbing Tweet

CREDIT: YouTube Screenshot

Cupcakke is in the hospital after posting a suicidal message on social media late Monday. The 21-year-old Chicago-based rapper, whose born name is Elizabeth Harris, was taken to the hospital for a “mental evaluation,” Chicago police told the BBC.

She had written on Twitter that she was about to commit suicide, and added the caption on Instagram, “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me, I really appreciate it.”

Fans and friends, including Charli XCX, Iggy Azalea and comedian Elijah Daniel, sprung into action after the tweet was posted. “Cupcakke please read this,” Charli wrote. “You have taught me and so many others so much about being ourselves, embracing exactly who we are and being proud of where we come from.”

“I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel,” wrote Azalea, whose cancelled tour Cupcakke was to open last year. “I hope you’ll take some time with those that really know YOU best;  then when you’re ready come back stronger than ever!”

“Officers went out a few times to check on Elizabeth,” Chicago Police Department told the BBC. “Once they got in touch with her, they took her to hospital – not for her injuries – but for a mental evaluation.”

Cupcakke’s highly sexualized lyrics often address suicide as well. The rapper has released four albums and a pair of mixtapes since 2016, and is scheduled to tour the U.K. in March.

A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment and confirmation.

