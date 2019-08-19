Creative Community for Peace to Honor Top Music Execs for Second Annual Gala

Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), an apolitical organization made up of prominent members of the entertainment industry that’s dedicated to promoting the arts as a means to peace in the Middle East, will honor several music business executives at its second annual Celebrating Ambassadors of Peace gala. More than 200 top entertainment industry leaders are expected to attend the event, which will be held Sep. 26 at the Holmby Hills home of CCFP board advisor and noted entertainment attorney Gary Stiffelman, whose clientele has included Justin Timberlake, Eminem and Yo-Yo Ma.

This year’s honorees are Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO and co-chairman of Warner Records; Jacqueline Saturn, president, Caroline Music/CMG; Troy Carter, founder of Q&A and Atom Factory; Walter Korn, former president of Music Latino; and Grammy Award-winning musical artist Ziggy Marley. In 2018, CCFP honored Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, Geffen Records President Neil Jacobson and Aton Ben Horin, Global vice president of A&R for Warner Music Group.

Sponsors of the gala, which will feature several live musical performances, include Sony/ATV, EA Music and BMI. Variety is the event’s official media sponsor.

Chosen for their collective commitment to championing artistic freedom and advancing the idea that music and the arts are a powerful force for building cultural bridges, the Ambassadors for Peace honorees are dedicated to advancing coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians and creating a better future for all.

“Creative Community for Peace was founded by entertainment industry executives on the principal that music and the arts can be a unifying force to bring people of different backgrounds together. We also believe that a cultural boycott of Israel does not further the prospects for peace,” says CCFP co-founder David Renzer and director Ari Ingel.

“Music and all creative art forms have the unique ability to pierce through cultural barriers, reshape perspectives, and create common ground,” says Saturn. “CCCP bridges divergent communities, enabling them to find a common voice. Now more than ever, the creative community must take a courageous stance against those that seek to divide rather than unite. I am proud to be in a position to empower artists from many different backgrounds to help us get to ‘higher ground.’”

Korn, whose current clients Maluma, Carlos Vives and Wisin have all performed concerts in Israel, asserts that he is “a firm believer in the power of music to bring people together.”

“Our artists are always embraced [in Israel[ with enthusiasm and love in such a way that truly shows that music crosses all cultural and national boundaries to unite us,” he adds.

Ziggy Marley, who has played to crowds in Israel many times, proffers that “we all should use our voices, music, and art in the struggle for justice, love, and peace for all human beings of all races, religions, and ethnicities.”

Carter first visited Israel when he was managing Lady Gaga, who played to a sold-out crowd in Tel Aviv in Sept. 2014, affirming, “the world view of Israel is just not reality.”

“There is no better way to bring people of different backgrounds together than through the arts,” says Carter. “This is why I share the vision of Creative Community for Peace and am proud to receive their Ambassador of Peace award.”

A limited number of tickets for the Celebrating Ambassadors for Peace gala are available for purchase at the CCFP website.