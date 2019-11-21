×
The Cranberries’ Receive First Grammy Nom Two Years After Dolores O’Riordan’s Death

By

The Cranberries - Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Rome, Italy - 31 Oct 2012
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

The Cranberries’ poignantly titled “In The End” received a Grammy nomination for best rock album. It’s the Irish group’s first ever recognition by the Recording Academy and comes nearly two years after the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in January 2018.

The band’s surviving members, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler, initially had put “In The End” on hold,  but with the encouragement of O’Riordan’s family and help from music producer Stephen Street, they completed the album with vocals constructed from the original demos. The album has received positive reviews for its blend of rock, alternative and pop.

“We wanted to finish this album for our dear friend and band mate Dolores,” said Noel Hogan said. “It’s a tribute to her, the band and our fans for the past thirty years. Being honored with this Grammy nomination has made this whole process even more special.”

Lawler added that the band was “extremely surprised” to receive the nomination.

Said Eileen O’Riordan, Dolores’ mother: “Dolores would be so happy with this, she put her heart and soul into her songs and music. For us as her family it’s kind of bittersweet, we’re immensely proud yet saddened that she isn’t here to witness and enjoy this, although I feel that she is in spirit.”

The Cranberries’ 1993 hit “Dreams” also got a big boost this year thanks to a multi-million-dollar Mazda ad campaign that used a reworked version of the song performed by “American Idol” alum Haley Reinhart.

Other posthumous Grammy nominees include the late Nipsey Hussle, up for best rap song, rap performance and rap/sung performance, and Chris Cornell for best recording package.

