×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cranberries Release ‘All Over Now,’ the First Song From Their Final Album (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert, Olympia. Paris, France - 04 May 2017
CREDIT: EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

The Cranberries have released “All Over Now,” the first song from their final album with singer Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away last year.

“I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of Dolores’ passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band,” said Eileen O’Riordan, the singer’s mother, in the album’s announcement.

Helmed by longtime producer Stephen Street (Blur, the Smiths), “In the End” is the group’s eighth and, according to the announcement, final album after 30 years as a band. It is scheduled for release April 26 on BMG.

The group — O’Riordan, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler — emerged from Limerick, Ireland in the early 1990s, and quickly became one of the leading groups of the era with songs like “Linger”, “Zombie” and “Dreams.”

According to the announcement, the group began work on “In the End” in May 2017 while on tour. By the end of 2017, weeks before O’Riordan’s accidental drowning death on Jan. 18, she and Hogan had written and demoed the 11 songs that would eventually appear on the album.

Related

“Dolores was so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live,” recalls Hogan, who said the band ultimately decided to complete the album as a tribute to the singer.

“We knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do,” he said. “The worry was that we would destroy the legacy of the band by making an album that wasn’t up to standard. Once we had gone through all the demos that Dolores and I had worked on and decided that we had such a strong album we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honor Dolores.”

The band spent four weeks with Street building the album around her vocals from the original demos. “It was a bittersweet time,” Hogan said. “The joy of recording new tracks is always exciting and one of the best parts of being in a band. At the end of every day when we’d laid down our parts there was a sense of sadness, knowing that Dolores wouldn’t be in that evening to work on that day’s track.”

Speaking about the single and the album Dolores’ mother said, “I miss her awfully, specially today, as does the entire family. That said I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band. She was very excited about this new album and was really looking forward to its release. I have no doubt that she is happy now and would be delighted with today’s announcement.”

“In the End” tracklist:

  1. All Over Now
  2. Lost
  3. Wake Me When It’s Over
  4. A Place I Know
  5. Catch Me If You Can
  6. Got It
  7. Illusion
  8. Crazy Heart
  9. Summer Song
  10. The Pressure
  11. In the End

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Music

  • Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert, Olympia.

    Cranberries Release ‘All Over Now,’ the First Song From Their Final Album (Listen)

    The Cranberries have released “All Over Now,” the first song from their final album with singer Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away last year. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of Dolores’ passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final [...]

  • Alicia KeysVariety's Power of Women presented

    Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

    Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, the singer announced this morning via a video on her YouTube channel. “I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ✨!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life 💜 [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Could Launch in India by End of January

    Spotify, which has been gearing up to launch in India for several years, could do so as soon as January 31, sources tell Variety. While industry insiders say the streaming giant has not yet locked down deals for the country with the three major-label groups — Sony, Universal and Warner — it is possible that Spotify [...]

  • pandora

    Pandora Brings Voice Controls to Its Mobile Apps

    Streaming music service Pandora has launched a new voice mode as part of its mobile apps, allowing users to search for songs, podcasts and more with simple voice commands. The new feature is being made available to a small subset of Pandora’s users at launch, with plans to gradually bring it to all of the [...]

  • Future Talks New Album, ‘The Wizrd,’

    Future Talks New Album, ‘The Wizrd,’ and Revealing Documentary

    After a comparatively relaxed 2018 — which saw him releasing just two mixtapes, as opposed to the two albums and mixtape he released the previous year — Future is diving head-first into 2019 with a new album and a documentary about his life and career, both titled “The Wizrd” and due Friday, Jan. 18. Last week, the [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly’s Songs With Celine Dion, Chance the Rapper Being Taken Down From Streaming Services

    Amid reports that multiple artists are seeking to following Lady Gaga by removing their collaborations with R. Kelly from streaming services, Kelly’s collaborations with Celine Dion (“I’m Your Angel,” 1998) and Chance the Rapper “Somewhere in Paradise,” 2015) appear to be in the process of being removed. While Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande to Headline Lollapalooza 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Among those who are so F—ing grateful to Ariana Grande right now: the nation’s festival bookers, who, facing a shortage of contemporary rock heavyweights, are increasingly looking to pop superstars as headliner. Multiple sources tell Variety that Grande has been booked for Lollapalooza, set to take place in Chicago’s Grant Park August 1-4, on top [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad