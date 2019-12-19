×
Cox Communications Hit With $1 Billion Verdict in Music Copyright Suit

Gene Maddaus

Cox Communications
CREDIT: Cox Communications

Cox Communications was hit with a $1 billion verdict on Thursday in a lawsuit alleging that it allowed its internet subscribers to illegally download music.

The jury delivered the verdict after a three-week trial in federal court in Alexandria, Va., finding that Cox was liable for infringement of more than 10,000 recordings and compositions.

Fifty-three music industry companies — including Sony Music, Warner Bros., EMI and UMG — filed suit in July 2018, alleging that Cox had ignored infringement notices and allowed repeat offenders to continue to use its service.

“Rather than stop its subscribers’ unlawful activity, Cox prioritized its own profits over its legal obligations,” the suit alleged. “Cox’s profits increased dramatically as a result of the massive infringement that it facilitated, yet Cox publicly told copyright holders that it needed to reduce the number of staff it had dedicated to anti-piracy for budget reasons.”

The jury’s verdict will not become final until after the court resolves post-trial motions.

In a statement, Cox said it was “disappointed” in the decision.

“The amount is unjust and excessive,” the company said. “We plan to appeal the case and vigorously defend ourselves. We provide customers with a powerful tool that connects to a world full of content and information. Unfortunately, some customers have chosen to use that connection for wrongful activity. We don’t condone it, we educate on it and we do our best to help curb it, but we shouldn’t be held responsible for the bad actions of others.”

