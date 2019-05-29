×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: Rob Thomas Tour Launch Is ‘Smooth’ Sailing

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rob Thomas
CREDIT: Jim Trocchio

Three songs into the launch of his “Chip Tooth Smile” tour, Rob Thomas took a moment to issue a disclaimer: that “f— ups” were possible on this first show of a six-week trek. It had been a minute since he last performed as a solo artist, and though the Jersey shore was a stone’s throw away, he had yet to settle into his sea legs.

But to a theater full of “like-minded people,” as Thomas described the crowd at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, the singer’s solo bow exhibited no such cobwebs. In fact, you could say that the show, The show, which featured a balanced set list of new tracks, solo hits, two Matchbox Twenty selections and a cover of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” was smooth sailing.

Taking the stage dressed in the same denim jacket he models on the album cover, the 47-year old singer set the mood right away with the latest single, “I Love It,” singing “I’ll just keep it real ’nuff, everybody, hold up,” then taking a long beat for dramatic affect as the room erupted in applause.

More Reviews

With that, Thomas treated the primarily female audience to back-to-back hits, including “Mockingbird” and “Lonely No More,” all the while engaging with his fans — and his taut band — with direction, eye contact, rhythm, and a little funkiness. At one point, Thomas and bass player Al Carty fully demonstrated the sexiness of the instrument, with Thomas cracking, “I think someone just got pregnant.”

A consummate performer, Thomas is so much fun to watch. It’s impossible to keep your eyes off of him as he works every inch of the stage, including two ramps leading up to the drum kit. Soaked in sweat, he only briefly exited the stage once, to give his band — keyboardist and leader Matt Beck, guitarist and saxophonist Korel Tunador, Carty, guitarist Frank Romano, drummer Abe Fogle, and background singers Ayo Awosika and Meloney Burns — room to jam.

But strutting aside, the quieter moments also captivated. Early in the show, Thomas gave a shout-out to his bandmates in Matchbox, relaying the news that keyboardist Paul Doucette sent a text to him earlier in the evening wishing him good luck on the tour’s kick-off performance. The band’s classic “If You’re Gone”and a stripped down “3 A.M.” made the setlist — he dedicated the latter to his mother, who passed away from cancer. In a tender moment, Thomas opened up about the complicated relationship he had with his mom, which he attributed to both being young, and promised to no longer refer to her as “crazy.”

Throughout the show, Thomas switched things up, strapping on a guitar to play an unreleased song, “Sunday Morning, New York Blue” — that Doucette felt should have made the album. Taking a seat at the piano, he delivered a sweet rendition of “Little Wonders,” a song written about his dog and featured on the soundtrack to the 2007 Disney film, “Meet the Robinsons.”

The new material, particularly the inspirational single “One Less Day (Dying Young),” worked well live, with Thomas twirling the mic and leading the crowd in a fist-pumping celebration of life. Crowd pleasers “Smooth” and “This is How a Heart Breaks” rounded out the encores, with Thomas visibly moved by the crowd’s reaction to the ballad “Pieces.”

And it must be noted that it takes a special performer to come out on the first night of his tour and announce the opening act, Abby Anderson. The 22-year-old was taken by surprise by the act considerate gesture, explaining to the audience that when she saw the singer approaching the stage, she thought “Mr. Rob” was coming to give her a pep talk. “I’m getting spoiled already on this tour,” the young country singer laughed.

Anderson brought Texas charm and youthful enthusiasm in a set that included smart covers of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You.”  A simple ballad about “knowing your worth”, “Make Him Wait,” was lovely, and her new single, “Good Lord,” caught on quick with the crowd.

Last night’s performance, and the rest of the tour, will be recorded and documented as limited-edition double CD sets, which the audience can reserve the night of the show. Proceeds will benefit Sidewalk Angels, Thomas and his wife Marisol’s charity supporting no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues.

Concert Review: Rob Thomas Tour Launch Is 'Smooth' Sailing

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Music

  • Rob Thomas

    Concert Review: Rob Thomas Tour Launch Is 'Smooth' Sailing

    Three songs into the launch of his “Chip Tooth Smile” tour, Rob Thomas took a moment to issue a disclaimer: that “f— ups” were possible on this first show of a six-week trek. It had been a minute since he last performed as a solo artist, and though the Jersey shore was a stone’s throw [...]

  • Sleater-Kinney - Janet Weiss, Carrie Brownstein

    Sleater-Kinney Signs With Mom + Pop Music

    The band Sleater-Kinney has signed to the independent label Mom + Pop Music, which will release their new St. Vincent-produced album later this year. Today, the band released a new song, “Hurry on Home,” accompanied by a lyric video directed by Miranda July. The band also announced an extensive fall North American tour; with tickets [...]

  • Interscope Publicity Chief Dennis Dennehy Headed

    Interscope Publicity Chief Dennis Dennehy Headed to AEG Presents

    UPDATED: Veteran Interscope executive VP and head of publicity Dennis Dennehy — who over the years has played a huge role in the careers of Eminem, Lady Gaga, Beck and many others — is headed to AEG Presents in the newly created role of chief communications officer, the company announced today. He will report to [...]

  • Boy George

    Boy George Movie in the Works From Director Sacha Gervasi

    Boy George is the latest musician getting the movie treatment. MGM is developing an untitled film based on the life of the Culture Club singer, with Sacha Gervasi attached to write and direct. Producers are Kevin King Templeton, a producer on MGM’s two “Creed” movies, and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive [...]

  • The Rolling Stones Cuba Free Concert

    Rolling Stones Top StubHub’s Top U.S. Summer Tours (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Rolling Stones rescheduled North American tour topped ticket marketplace StubHub’s fifth annual summer preview of the most in-demand acts of the season. Tickets for their forthcoming jaunt across the continent — which was delayed for several weeks by Mick Jagger’s heart surgery — topped last summer’s most in-demand tour, Taylor Swift, by 45%, and [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Premieres

    TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Premieres Low, Wins Tuesday

    Despite new judge Gabrielle Union issuing her first ever Golden Buzzer to 22-year-old singer Kodi Lee in a heartwarming moment, the season 14 debut of “America’s Got Talent” delivered the series’ lowest ever viewership for a premiere. The premiere won Tuesday night with a 1.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 9.74 million total [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad