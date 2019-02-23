×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: James Blake, Hip-Hop’s Go-To Singer, Warms Up a Chilly Philadelphia Night

By

A.D.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ed Newton

With his quavering vocals and math-wiz electronic melodies, James Blake is a pretty unlikely candidate for a hip-hop go-to singer: His high, icy baritone is about as far from rap as one can get. But there he is, collaborating as a singer and co-composer on Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Jay Rock’s “Redemption,” Frank Ocean’s “Blonde,” Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” and the “Black Panther” soundtrack, and there he was on the Grammy stage with Travis Scott.

Apart from a few grinding beats and flashes of R&B in his melodies, Blake’s own music bears few traces of hip-hop, and at the Fillmore Philadelphia on the chilly opening night of the tour supporting “Assume Form,” his fourth and most fractured album, maintained the glad-to-be-unhappy moodiness that’s been a hallmark of his career.

Usually the sound of crickets would unsettle any artist. But on his “Assume Form” set-starter, the drone of clacking insect paranoia and Satie-esque piano — a skeletal vibe usually found on his albums — gave the audience an easier entry way into his misery-loves-company lyricism and chilly musicality. From there, each song added an array of loud beeps and bloops — the bouncingly baroque “Life Round Here” and the whooping “Timeless” — while maintaining a stately and sweat-less serenity that would make Roxy Music proud. There were even moodier moments, such as the coolly emotive “Where’s the Catch?,” where Blake and his musicians sounded like they were The Weeknd playing Roxy’s lush 1982 classic “Avalon.”

Related

That layered R&B-ish lover man feel suited the compressed blues of “Limit to Your Love” and the swipe-left sound FX-filled soul of “Love Me in Whatever Way” elegantly. Their vibrating bass tones and soft, playful rhythms allowed Blake’s withdrawn vibrato an opportunity to shine shell. Blake even brings his dad — James Litherland, guitarist and a founding member of the ‘70s prog-rock band Colosseum — into the mix, by playing his collaboration with his father, “The Wilhelm Scream,” at set’s end.

Yet maybe all the hip-hop collaborations have rubbed off on Blake after all: In this loud, live setting, Blake’s plaintive vocals and piano took on a new-found forcefulness.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

More Music

  • Concert Review: James Blake Warms Up

    Concert Review: James Blake, Hip-Hop's Go-To Singer, Warms Up a Chilly Philadelphia Night

    With his quavering vocals and math-wiz electronic melodies, James Blake is a pretty unlikely candidate for a hip-hop go-to singer: His high, icy baritone is about as far from rap as one can get. But there he is, collaborating as a singer and co-composer on Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Jay Rock’s “Redemption,” Frank Ocean’s “Blonde,” Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    It'll Take a 'Village' to Salute the Kinks at Tribute Show Saturday

    The Kinks’ classic 1968 album “The Village Green Preservation Society” has always needed some fervent champions to keep its reputation alive, or even to keep it in print, in the 50 years since it first came out and proved to be a massive flop. You could give a name to the fervent cult that’s made [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Turns Himself in to Chicago Police

    R. Kelly, who was indicted Friday afternoon on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, turned himself in to a Chicago police station on Friday night. He is set to appear for a bond hearing on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7k9VvbTPjg — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) February 23, 2019 The incidents — in which three of [...]

  • Gary Clark Jr This Land

    Album Review: Gary Clark Jr.'s 'This Land'

    Not that many years ago, people were talking about Gary Clark Jr. in terms of his ability to revive a fairly commercially moribund genre: the blues. But his third full-length studio album, “This Land,” makes good on his potential to make a record that fits quite nicely within the larger realm of mainstream rock ‘n’ [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Is ‘Going Down Hard,’ Criminal-Defense Attorney Predicts

    When R. Kelly was arrested on child-pornography charges in 2002, after a videotape emerged that purported to show him having sex with an underage girl, he managed to have the case dismissed through a combination of skillful lawyering, repeated delays (the verdict did not come down for six years), and the fact that the girl [...]

  • Carrie Underwood House

    Carrie Underwood Lists Former Mansion Outside Nashville (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pop country music queen Carrie Underwood has listed her lavishly appointed mansion in a guard-gated golf course development in the affluent suburban community of Brentwood, Tenn., about 20 miles south of downtown Nashville, for $1.45 million. The seven-time Grammy winning fourth season “American Idol” winner isn’t seeking much profit on the property she bought for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad