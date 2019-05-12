×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: FKA Twigs Dazzles With Eye-Popping Performance at Red Bull Music Festival NYC

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Concerts at the annual Red Bull New York Music Festival always have a limited-edition quality — the shows nearly always are either unique or held in unusual venues that are chosen because they enhance the visual aspect of the performance. In 2017 Solange — accompanied by around 100 dancers — took over the entire Guggenheim Museum for a pair of eye-popping shows around her Grammy-winning album “A Seat at the Table,” and in 2013 James Murphy and his DFA label colleagues staged a 12th anniversary concert/DJ set at Brooklyn’s gorgeously garish Grand Prospect Hall (which was such a great setting that his pals in Arcade Fire used it for a livestreamed Apple Music concert four years later).

On Saturday and Sunday, FKA Twigs returned from a long musical hibernation with her all-new “Magdalene” production, featuring several new songs, at the gargantuan 55,000-square foot drill hall of the ornate Park Avenue Armory, which was built in 1877. The show was similar to the one that premiered in Los Angeles last week — but the setting was not.

More Reviews

While she’s released a series of well-received EPs of offbeat electronic pop, there’s little question that FKA Twigs — aka 31-year-old Tahliah Debrett Barnett — is primarily a visual artist: She’s a world-class dancer (as evidenced by her starring role in last year’s stunning Spike Jonze-directed Apple Homepod ad) with a canny sense of style and self-presentation that lands somewhere between Bjork and Solange. This show, preceded by her NSFW, pole-dancing video for her new single “Cellophane,” took advantage of the cavernous hall’s dimensions not with props or flying objects, but by treating it as a kind of giant screen: As the audience entered the dimly lit hall, it wasn’t even clear exactly where the stage was (because it was obscured by a towering, 70-odd-foot-tall black curtain), and the stage was revealed gradually through the 90-minute show.

After the house lights dimmed, FKA Twigs parted the curtains and performed the opening “Hide” in front of them; for the next song, “Water Me,” she was joined by four lithe dancers; next, the curtains parted to reveal more curtains, with images of clouds projected onto them. So it went for the next several songs, the slow rhythms giving FKA and her dancers plenty of room for sinewy steps and gestures and gravity-defying, trick-of-the-eye synchronized movements — and in many ways this was more of a dance performance than a concert. While FKA Twigs’ music is atmospheric and haunting and led by her high, breathy and distinctive singing, it was often upstaged by the visuals here; it was almost the obverse of a traditional concert, in that the music was almost a backdrop for the visual presentation.

Toward the end of the set, a last level of curtains dropped, revealing a giant set of stacked glass boxes with musicians and dancers inside — similar to the ones used recently by Lorde and Kanye West’s Kids See Ghosts — to gasps from the crowd.

The show wound down with FKA Twigs performing the steamy, NSFW pole dance from her new single for the song “Two Weeks,” finishing with an upside-down split; the song concluded with dazzling, flashing pink lights, which made for an even more dazzling effect as they illuminated mylar confetti falling from the ceiling. She finished the set quietly at the front of the stage, performing a quiet version of her new single “Cellophone” in in the last of several costumes, this one an almost Alice in Wonderland-like regal gown.

At the set’s end she addressed the crowd for the first time, thanking them and blowing kisses as she was joined by her dancers and musicians for a curtain call — and as the giant black curtain closed, they could all be seen hugging each other euphorically, knowing they’d flawlessly executed an enormously challenging performance.

 

 

 

 

Concert Review: FKA Twigs Dazzles With Eye-Popping Performance at Red Bull Music Festival NYC

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Watch the Livestream of Kanye West’s

    Watch the Livestream of Kanye West’s Special Mothers’ Day Sunday Service

    Following his Easter Sunday Service at the Coachella festival last month, Kanye West is back with another livestream of his semi-regular church-inspired performance — this one in honor of Mothers’ Day. Naturally, this one opened with a full choir rendition of his 2005 “Late Registration” song, “Hey Mama.” The day and the song take on [...]

  • American Idol Review

    'American Idol' Prepares for Season 3 Pickup, Judges Lineup Still in Flux

    ABC is preparing to unveil a third-season pickup for “American Idol” at its 2019-2020 season schedule presentation to advertisers on Tuesday, but the lineup behind the judges’ table is still a work in progress. ABC and FremantleMedia North America have only recently started negotiations on possible new talent deals for “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel [...]

  • South Korean boy band BTS performs

    Concert Review: BTS Warm up a Chilly Chicago Night With Sold-Out Stadium Show

    In 2014, the members of BTS literally walked around Los Angeles trying to drum up people to attend their free concert — about 200 showed up. Last week, the group kicked off its “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour with a pair of sold-out shows at the Rose Bowl Stadium in near L.A., and on a chilly Saturday [...]

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Signs With Scooter Braun for Management

    Demi Lovato has signed with Scooter Braun for management. The singer posted a photo of the two on Insragram, writing, “Dreams came true for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER. And not just any manager but the one and only” Scooter Braun. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter,” she [...]

  • BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin,

    As BTS Fans Flock to Central Park for 'GMA' Concert, NYPD Pleads 'Don't Pitch Tents'

    Ahead of BTS’ performance on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday (May 15), the New York Police Department’s 19th District has issued an alert to fans camping in the areas surrounding Rumsey Playfield and the Summerstage Amphitheater: don’t do it. “For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted,” read a tweet issued on [...]

  • John Mayer Joins Upstart Alec Benjamin

    John Mayer Joins Upstart Alec Benjamin for Duets at L.A. Tour Closer

    Remember when John Mayer was the kid in the room? He probably does, and that may goes some way toward explaining why he dropped in for a guest appearance with a younger artist he’s been championing, Alec Benjamin. The not-so-grizzled 41-year-old veteran sat in with the 24-year-old upstart Thursday at the first of his two [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad