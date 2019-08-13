Composer Tom Holkenborg Signs With Kraft-Engel Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Composer Tom Holkenborg, also known by the moniker Junkie XL, has signed with Kraft-Engel Management for agent representation of his film and TV composition work. He joins a roster that includes Michael Abels, Jeff Beal, Christophe Beck, Marco Beltrami, Jon Brion, Alexandre Desplat, Danny Elfman, Alan Menken, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Pinar Toprak, among others.

Kraft-Engel will work in conjunction with Holkenborg’s longtime manager Michiel Groeneveld.

A Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum producer and composer, Holkenborg’s credits include “Deadpool,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Black Mass,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Divergent” and the forthcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate.” His work with such directors as Robert Rodriguez, George Miller, Tim Miller and James Cameron means an affiliation with over $2 billion in gross box office receipts.

“We could not be more excited about working with Tom,” said Richard Kraft, “he is as exciting and passionate as a person as his scores are for films.”

Added Laura Engel: “I have been a fan of Tom’s since I first heard his groundbreaking score to “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

As Junkie XL, whose career was launched in 1993, Holkenborg scored a 2002 hit with his rework of Elvis Presley’s “A Little Less Conversation.” Known for his mastery of studio technology and instrumentation, he went on to collaborate with and remix Coldplay, Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode, Robert Smith and Justin Timberlake.

In addition to his work on film and TV, Holkenborg runs the SCORE Academy. In collaboration with ASCAP, the annual program offers a “full-contact curriculum,” conceived by Holkenborg. Fields covered include scoring, sound design, mixing and production, music technology and the film-music business. Holkenborg also hosts the online tutorial series Studio Time, which boasts more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers, and created a four-year bachelor program called Media Music as an associate professor at ArtEZ Academy of Music in the Netherlands. Recently, he partnered with Orchestral Tools to create Junkie XL Brass sample library.