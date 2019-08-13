×

Composer Tom Holkenborg Signs With Kraft-Engel Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Also known as Junkie XL, he joins a roster that includes Jeff Beal, Jon Brion, Alexandre Desplat,  Danny Elfman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, among others.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Holkenborg Junkie XL
CREDIT: Brinson+Banks for Variety

Composer Tom Holkenborg, also known by the moniker Junkie XL, has signed with Kraft-Engel Management for agent representation of his film and TV composition work. He joins a roster that includes Michael Abels, Jeff Beal, Christophe Beck, Marco Beltrami, Jon Brion, Alexandre Desplat,  Danny Elfman, Alan Menken, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Pinar Toprak, among others.

Kraft-Engel will work in conjunction with Holkenborg’s longtime manager Michiel Groeneveld.

A Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum producer and composer, Holkenborg’s credits include “Deadpool,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Black Mass,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Divergent” and the forthcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate.” His work with such directors as Robert Rodriguez, George Miller, Tim Miller and James Cameron means an affiliation with over $2 billion in gross box office receipts.

“We could not be more excited about working with Tom,” said Richard Kraft, “he is as exciting and passionate as a person as his scores are for films.”

Related

Added Laura Engel: “I have been a fan of Tom’s since I first heard his groundbreaking score to “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

As Junkie XL, whose career was launched in 1993, Holkenborg scored a 2002 hit with his rework of Elvis Presley’s “A Little Less Conversation.” Known for his mastery of studio technology and instrumentation, he went on to collaborate with and remix Coldplay, Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode, Robert Smith and Justin Timberlake.

In addition to his work on film and TV, Holkenborg runs the SCORE Academy. In collaboration with ASCAP, the annual program offers a “full-contact curriculum,” conceived by Holkenborg. Fields covered include scoring, sound design, mixing and production, music technology and the film-music business. Holkenborg also hosts the online tutorial series Studio Time, which boasts more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers, and created a four-year bachelor program called Media Music as an associate professor at ArtEZ Academy of Music in the Netherlands. Recently, he partnered with Orchestral Tools to create Junkie XL Brass sample library.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tom Holkenborg Junkie XL

    Composer Tom Holkenborg Signs With Kraft-Engel Management (EXCLUSIVE)

    Composer Tom Holkenborg, also known by the moniker Junkie XL, has signed with Kraft-Engel Management for agent representation of his film and TV composition work. He joins a roster that includes Michael Abels, Jeff Beal, Christophe Beck, Marco Beltrami, Jon Brion, Alexandre Desplat,  Danny Elfman, Alan Menken, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and [...]

  • Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of

    Reese Witherspoon's Sci-Fi Project 'Pyros' Lands at Netflix

    Netflix has won the rights to the science-fiction story “Pyros,” with Reese Witherspoon attached to produce and star. “Dark Phoenix” director Simon Kimberg will also produce “Pyros” through his Genre Films company along with Audrey Chon. Witherspoon is producing through her Hello Sunshine company with Lauren Neustadter. “Pyros” will be adapted by Thomas Pierce from his short [...]

  • O-Fim-do-Mundo

    ‘O Fim do Mundo’ Director Basil Da Cunha on Locarno Player

    Basil Da Cunha’s second feature “O Fim do Mundo,” (“The End of the World”) kicked off its festival run with a premiere in Locarno’s main International Competition on Tuesday afternoon. Portuguese and Cape Verdean Creole in narrative, language and location, “O Fim do Mundo” is a 100% Swiss production from Thera Production co-produced by public [...]

  • Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan,

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Debuts First Trailer

    The first look at Greta Gerwig’s latest adaptation of “Little Women” is finally here. Gerwig, who directed 2017’s acclaimed “Lady Bird,” re-teams with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet for the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 19th century classic novel about four young women coming of age in Civil War-era U.S. The film follows the March [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    Trump Blames Movies for Violence Rather Than Pushing for Gun Control (Column)

    With our country still reeling from the back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that killed a total of 31 people and injured dozens more, Donald Trump apparently believes it’s not guns that are “very dangerous for our country,” but movies. Instead of addressing a reporter’s question on the South Lawn last [...]

  • The Cardinal

    San Sebastian Co-Production Forum: Lerman, Altuna, Avila, Rondon Make Cut

    MADRID  —  Diego Lerman’s “Literature Teacher,” Asier Altuna’s “Karmele,” Benjamín Avila’s “The Cardinal” and Mariana Rondón’s “Zafari” will pitch at the 8th San Sebastian Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum, now firmly established as, along with Ventana Sur, the key art film meet exploring that axis. Featuring new projects from other name auteurs from the region- Pablo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad