Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing.

Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 hits in the U.K. between 1987 and 1996.

According to a Decca spokesman, Mansell’s catalogue of musical works and compositions will be published in its entirety through Decca, including all of his pop music; works published by his own Precision Engineering company; and his other music for films, TV and other media. More than 650 original copyrights (sampled by more than 40 contemporary artists including A$AP Rocky, Bastille and Paul Oakenfold) are included.

Said Mansell: “I wanted to find a publisher who shared my vision — of how I work, of why I work, of the projects I want to be involved with, and who can support the new spaces I want to explore. Decca’s approach makes sense for the modern world of composition and creativity. The team there has a bespoke understanding of this space, and a unique enthusiasm for it. I’m really excited about what we can achieve together.”

Related Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners: The Full List Music Supervisors to Watch: From Gaming's 'Redemption' Soundtracker to Ryan Murphy's Go-To

Natasha Baldwin, EVP of Decca Publishing, called Mansell “a truly unique and unconventional composer with a distinct artistic voice and an unparalleled reputation. It is hugely exciting to be given the opportunity to bring Clint’s impressive catalogue all together, and to support him and his team to shape the next phase of his narrative as a composer. We share a collective vision for thinking beyond traditional genre boundaries and for re-defining what it means to be a composer.”

Mansell and Decca plan “new creative collaborations across score, live performance and other creative endeavors whilst maximizing future opportunities across his extensive catalogue,” the spokesman said.

The composer’s other credits include the 2017 film “Loving Vincent,” the “San Junipero” installment of “Black Mirror,” and the recent DC Universe web series “Titans.” He also scored the offbeat noir “Out of Blue,” which premiered at the London Film Festival and will be released later this year in the U.S.

Decca Publishing is administered globally through Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).