×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Clint Mansell
CREDIT: MIKEPALMERPHOTO.CO.UK

Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing.

Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 hits in the U.K. between 1987 and 1996.

According to a Decca spokesman, Mansell’s catalogue of musical works and compositions will be published in its entirety through Decca, including all of his pop music; works published by his own Precision Engineering company; and his other music for films, TV and other media. More than 650 original copyrights (sampled by more than 40 contemporary artists including A$AP Rocky, Bastille and Paul Oakenfold) are included.

Said Mansell: “I wanted to find a publisher who shared my vision — of how I work, of why I work, of the projects I want to be involved with, and who can support the new spaces I want to explore. Decca’s approach makes sense for the modern world of composition and creativity. The team there has a bespoke understanding of this space, and a unique enthusiasm for it. I’m really excited about what we can achieve together.”

Related

Natasha Baldwin, EVP of Decca Publishing, called Mansell “a truly unique and unconventional composer with a distinct artistic voice and an unparalleled reputation. It is hugely exciting to be given the opportunity to bring Clint’s impressive catalogue all together, and to support him and his team to shape the next phase of his narrative as a composer. We share a collective vision for thinking beyond traditional genre boundaries and for re-defining what it means to be a composer.”

Mansell and Decca plan “new creative collaborations across score, live performance and other creative endeavors whilst maximizing future opportunities across his extensive catalogue,” the spokesman said.

The composer’s other credits include the 2017 film “Loving Vincent,” the “San Junipero” installment of “Black Mirror,” and the recent DC Universe web series “Titans.” He also scored the offbeat noir “Out of Blue,” which premiered at the London Film Festival and will be released later this year in the U.S.

Decca Publishing is administered globally through Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Clint Mansell

    Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing. Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 [...]

  • Director Damon Gameau Discusses Berlin Film

    Director Damon Gameau Discusses Berlin Film '2040'

    Bright-eyed Australian director Damon Gameau set out in his previous movie, “That Sugar Film” to challenge everyday thoughtlessness about the dangers of our modern lifestyle — and became profoundly sick while doing so. In his new film “2040,” which plays in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and which he styles as a “hybrid feature documentary,” Gameau [...]

  • Netflix Closing In on French Submarine

    Netflix Closing In on Deal for French Submarine Thriller 'The Wolf’s Call' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is closing in on a deal for Antonin Baudry’s “The Wolf’s Call” (“Le Chant du Loup”), an anticipated big-budget French submarine thriller, for multiple territories. The streaming service is in advanced negotiations to pre-buy “The Wolf’s Call” from Pathé International for North America, Latin America, Spain and Scandinavia, as well as for France, where [...]

  • Fan Bingbing

    China's Web Series, Online Films Required to Register, Report Actor Fees

    Most web series and online films in China must register with the government and report their budgets and actor salaries starting from this Friday, the country’s media watchdog has decreed, in a further tightening of official oversight of the entertainment sector amid an uproar over talent pay. All live-action and animated series intended for online [...]

  • Jing Tian The Great Wall

    2018 Local Tax Payments by Huayi Brothers, Some Major Chinese Stars Revealed

    The Chinese city that is home to the world’s largest film studio has released lists of its top registered taxpayers in 2018, revealing the payments by major production companies and movie stars at a time when new tax regulations have upended the industry. In years past, the small city of Dongyang in coastal Zhejiang province [...]

  • Berlin: Xinjiang-Set 'A First Farewell' Charms

    Berlin: Xinjiang-Set 'A First Farewell' Charms Festivals and Buyers

    “A First Farewell,” which debuted this week at the Berlin Film Festival, has secured its first sale and looks set to have a promising festival career. The movie is the first in nearly 30 years at the Berlinale to have been shot in Uighur, the language spoken in the vast western Chinese province of Xinjiang. [...]

  • BAFTA-Nominated Director Stephen Fingleton Acquitted of

    BAFTA-Nominated Director Stephen Fingleton Acquitted of Sexual Assault Charge

    BAFTA-nominated director Stephen Fingleton has been cleared of sexual assault. The case came to a close in a London court on Wednesday, with the jury finding the Northern Irish director not guilty. He had been accused of sexually assaulting an actress – who was in her 20s and cannot be named, in accordance with U.K. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad