Columbia Records Names Azim Rashid Head of Urban Promotion

By
Variety Staff

Azim Rashid
CREDIT: Columbia Records

Azim Rashid has been named senior vice president and head of urban promotion at Columbia Records, SVP Promotion/Operations Jim Burruss announced today. The Sony Music label’s urban roster includes Lil Nas X, Taylor the Creator, Russ, Dej Loaf Dominic Fike, OBN Jay and Polo G, among others.

Rashid arrives from Roc Nation where he also served in a SVP capacity following long tenures at Warner Music Group’s ADA and Universal Music Group in addition to Motown Records, Atlantic Records and Capitol Music Group.

Said Burruss of Rashid’s hiring: “Azim is renowned as both a sharp promotion executive and a respected figure in urban music with a phenomenal track record of launching artists at radio. On behalf of the entire Promotion team, I’m very excited to welcome him to the Columbia Records family.”

“Columbia Records is home to some of the most important artists in music history,” added Rashid. “And now to some of the hottest new artists in the game…I’m thrilled for what the future holds. This is an incredible new chapter and I am honored to embark upon it.”

In January 2018, Ron Perry took over as chairman and CEO of Columbia, joining the label from SONGS Music Publishing, where he was president and a minority partner since its founding in 2004.

