Coldplay to Drop Double Album, ‘Everyday Life,’ Next Month

Coldplay
CREDIT: Brian Patterson/REX/Shutterstock

After a teaser campaign that took place over the past few days, Coldplay confirmed in social media posts this morning that they will release a new double album called “Everyday Life” on Nov. 22.

The announcement, styled like an old, typed postcard, reads:

dear friends, my typing isn’t very good, i’m sorry i and we hope wherever you are you’re ok for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life in the classifieds you might write “double album for sale, one very careful owner” one half is called “sunrise,” the other “sunset” it comes out 22 november.  it is sort of how we feel about things we send much love to you from hibernation
chris, jonny, guy and Will Champion esq

The artwork isn’t the only old-school thing about the album: With two halves divided by theme, “Everyday Life” seems to be a conceptual double-LP, a la the Smashing Pumpkins’ sprawling 1995 effort “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” (which was divided into “Dawn to Dusk” and “Twilight to Starlight” discs).

The group, which has been largely off the radar for the past few months, began teasing a new album last week. Posters promoting the release began popping up in major cities across the world, with the musicians dressed like an old-time ragtime band with a bass drum reading “The Wedding Band Dance Orchestra” and the date November 22, 1919. Over the weekend, the band posted a teaser video with the same image and a snippet of period music.

The group released a career-to-date documentary and live album last year called “Head Full of Dreams.”

 

 

 

