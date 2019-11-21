×

Coldplay Puts Touring on Hold, Citing Environmental Concerns

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coldplay
CREDIT: Brian Patterson/REX/Shutterstock

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said the band will not go on tour, including to support their new album, for environmental reasons. Martin told the BBC that the group is taking time off from the road to figure out how to make touring sustainable. The band’s new record, “Everyday Life,” comes out Friday.

“We’re not touring this album,” Martin told BBC News on Thursday. “We’re taking time over the next year or two to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial.”

The band will play two gigs in support of the album, in Jordan. These will be streamed for free around the world on YouTube. The concerts will take place at sunrise and sunset in the Arab country this Friday.

Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson and Billie Eilish are among the artists who have made efforts to lessen the substantial carbon footprint that touring creates, from using biodiesel fuel in their buses and other vehicles to banning plastic from the venues in which they play. In partnership with the nonprofit environmental organization Reverb, over the past 15 years Matthews and his group — who were named a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations for their efforts — have recycled 338,000 gallons of waste, composted 138,000 pounds of food, supported 2,100 family farms and clocked 24,500 volunteer hours.

Matthews spoke with Variety about the band’s “green touring” efforts earlier this year. “When the band started to become successful, I’d leave a concert venue and see the amount of garbage left behind, and I realized that we had to do something or we wouldn’t have a leg to stand on,” he said. “I can’t in good conscience tell anyone the planet is in peril and that they should do something about it — unless I’m doing everything I think is possible. Part of that is trying to change the model of how musicians tour.

Martin said Coldplay will ultimately return to touring – but in a sustainable form.

“The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it largely solar-powered,” he said. The Coldplay star added that, having done huge tours, the band is asking: “How do we turn it around so it’s not so much taking as giving?”

More Music

  • Cardi B

    Pepsi Enlists Cardi B for Its Own Version of Holiday Gift Giving

    Pepsi is known for its Super Bowl half time show and celebrity-laden commercials. Now it wants to burnish a reputation for holiday cheer. The soda-maker will help consumers give cash gifts to friend and family members through a digital scratch-off game that can be sparked via QR codes found across 12 packs of Pepsi, Diet [...]

  • John Williams poses on the red

    'Star Wars' Composer John Williams Nabs 71st Grammy Nom 58 Years After His First

    Composer John Williams received two Grammy nominations, as announced yesterday, bringing his grand total to 71 nominations, with 24 wins to date. Williams was nominated in the composing and arranging field. His “Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” written for the new “Star Wars”-themed park at Disneyland, was nominated for best instrumental composition, while his arrangement of [...]

  • Coldplay

    Coldplay Puts Touring on Hold, Citing Environmental Concerns

    Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said the band will not go on tour, including to support their new album, for environmental reasons. Martin told the BBC that the group is taking time off from the road to figure out how to make touring sustainable. The band’s new record, “Everyday Life,” comes out Friday. “We’re not [...]

  • Sonos Q4 Results: Revenue, Losses Grow,

    Sonos Acquires Voice Assistant Startup Snips for $37.5 Million

    Smart speaker maker Sonos is getting ready to take a more active role in voice control: Sonos announced the acquisition of Paris- and Tokyo-based voice assistant startup Snips Wednesday. Snips had been developing a platform to launch dedicated voice assistants for smart speakers and other devices. Sonos spent $37.5 million in cash on the startup, [...]

  • Concert Review: Tool Mesmerizes Brooklyn Crowd

    Concert Review: Tool Mesmerizes Brooklyn Crowd With Immersive Set

    It’s the rare arena-filling band whose singer avoids the center stage and a spotlight for the entire two-hour concert. But Tool are that atypical group who manages to make a show work on their own terms, curating an experience that, on this night, began with a “no photo” policy, skipped one of their most popular [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson to Host

    Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson to Host 'SNL' in December, Lizzo Set as Musical Guest

    Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson are set to host episodes of “Saturday Night Live” in December. Lopez, who will headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira and whose performance in the movie “Hustlers” is generating Oscar buzz, will host the Dec. 7 episode with DaBaby making his first appearance on the show as [...]

  • Little Women Movie

    Alexandre Desplat on Pushing the Boundaries With 'Little Women'

    The slate of awards hopefuls is new each year, but there is always a sense of continuity, of new contenders’ connections to the past. For example, Alexandre Desplat, a strong Golden Globes and Oscar possibility this year for his score to Sony’s “Little Women,” can trace the influence of his predecessors on his work. Growing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad