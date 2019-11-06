×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Is Coldplay Entering the Protest Music Realm With New ‘Guns’ Song?

The folk-style teaser for the song has a more intriguingly aggrieved tone than the other new music they've previewed.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coldplay Chris Martin
CREDIT: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Coldplay may have chosen the double-album format for their upcoming “Everyday Life” because they really do want to show off more than one side of the band after all — including a more contentious and socially conscious side, if the snippet they just released of a new track called “Guns” is any indication.

Only 32 seconds of the number were posted on Instagram and other social media, so it’s hard to say exactly what the thrust of the song will be. But in 2019 you don’t title a song “Guns” without intending to make a statement. Chris Martin sings: “Take it from the playgrounds and take it from the bums / Take it from the hospitals and squeeze it from the slums / All the kids make pistols with their fingers and their thumbs / Advertise a revolution, arm it when it comes / We’re cooking up the zeroes we’ve been doing all the sums / The judgment of this court is we need more guns” — followed by the word “stop” before the teaser abruptly cuts off.

Whatever the ultimate intent, Coldplay thought enough of the song to choose it to lead off the track list for the “Sunset” half of the album, as recently revealed in — in case you’ve forgotten — the classified ads sections of daily newspapers.

The two songs already out from the 16-song collection, “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” hewed close to the contemporary. But “Guns,” at least in the opening snippet revealed Wednesday, has Martin singing against furiously strummed acoustic guitars, closer to vintage Greenwich Village than being on Greenwich time. We may have to wait for the album’s Nov. 22 release date to find out just how triggering a song it is.

More Music

  • Coldplay Chris Martin

    Is Coldplay Entering the Protest Music Realm With New 'Guns' Song?

    Coldplay may have chosen the double-album format for their upcoming “Everyday Life” because they really do want to show off more than one side of the band after all — including a more contentious and socially conscious side, if the snippet they just released of a new track called “Guns” is any indication. Only 32 [...]

  • Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and Robyn

    Robyn Crawford Opens Up About Her ‘Physical’ Relationship With Whitney Houston

    Over the years there has been much speculation about the nature of Whitney Houston’s relationship with her close associate Robyn Crawford, who was frequently seen in the artist’s company from the early 1980s on. The pair’s closeness frequently spawned speculation about the nature of their relationship. “We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay,” [...]

  • Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Casts GG Townson,

    Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Casts G.G. Townson, Laila Odom, Three More (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic has found its leads. G.G. Townson and Laila Odom will be playing Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, respectively. Additionally, the upcoming limited series will also star Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor, Jermel Howard as rapper Treach and Monique Paul as DJ Spinderella. This still-untitled authorized biopic follows the [...]

  • Rain Phoenix

    Rain Phoenix Welcomes Brother Joaquin to Her 'LaunchLeft' Podcast (Watch)

    In 2019, a female singer-songwriter who has been making music for over 20 years — collaborating with big named like R.E.M. and the Red Hot Chili Peppers while consistently releasing her own albums — should be defined by her body of work, not her relation to a man. And yet the headline of a recent [...]

  • Laurent

    AFM: Anton Boards Documentary on Pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sebastien Raybaud’s production, finance and sales house Anton has picked up worldwide sales rights to music documentary “Laurent Garnier: Off the Record,” and is presenting the project to buyers at the American Film Market. The documentary looks at the life of one of the godfathers of house music, the pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier, from his [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on the Other

    Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa to Perform at American Music Awards

    Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced today that Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will each perform at the 2019 American Music Awards. Cabello and Dua Lipa will be returning to the show after performing last year, while Eilish and Lizzo will be making their AMA debuts. The four join previously announced performers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad