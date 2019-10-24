×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Coldplay Reveals Track List of ‘Everyday Life’ in Newspaper Classified Ads

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coldplay's tracklist
CREDIT: Twitter

Coldplay unveiled the track list of its highly anticipated new double album, “Everyday Life,” in classified advertisements Wednesday in newspapers on opposite sides of the world, one in Wales and two in Australia.

The ads in the North Wales Daily Post, Sydney Morning Herald and The West Australian are the latest in a string of hints from the band to build buzz around their new album. Coldplay certainly has a connection with North Wales: Lead guitarist Jonny Buckland hails from Pantymwyn, near Mold, and has been active in the community. Buckland also previously said that he had a holiday job working at the North Wales Daily Post.

The pop-rock group started teasing its upcoming album with a series of vintage-looking posters which appeared in Berlin and Hong Kong, among various world cities.

So far, Coldplay’s unconventional promotional strategy has received an upbeat reaction on social media.

 

“Everyday Life” is scheduled to come out on Nov. 22. The 18 tracks listed in the classified ads include songs titled “Guns,” “Orphans,” “Church,” “When I Need a Friend,” “Champions of the World” and “Bani Adam,” which is written in Arabic and means “the children of Adam.”

Formed in 1996, Coldplay released its last album, “A Head Full of Dreams,” in 2016.

More Music

  • Coldplay's tracklist

    Coldplay Reveals Track List of 'Everyday Life' in Newspaper Classified Ads

    Coldplay unveiled the track list of its highly anticipated new double album, “Everyday Life,” in classified advertisements Wednesday in newspapers on opposite sides of the world, one in Wales and two in Australia. The ads in the North Wales Daily Post, Sydney Morning Herald and The West Australian are the latest in a string of [...]

  • Queen YouTube Mash-up

    Queen, YouTube Release Three Collaborative Fan Videos

    YouTube has teamed up with the remaining Queen members to produce new music videos for 3 of the band’s classic hits compiled entirely out of fan submissions. The collaborative videos for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “A Kind of Magic” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” were published on Queen’s official YouTube channel Thursday. “It’s one of the most [...]

  • Kanye West Jesus is King

    Kanye West Previews 'Jesus Is King' in Los Angeles: A View From the Forum Floor

    Fans of Kanye West know a lot about patience. Having persevered through multiple release date rumors for the rapper’s ninth studio album, “Jesus Is King” finally made it to their ears as a one-night only preview event held at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 23.  The listening session for 17,000 took place [...]

  • Seth Meyers TV Take Podcast

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Seth Meyers's Standup Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” and Epix released a trailer for “Belgravia.” CASTING AMC announced that “Succession” actor Sarah Snook, David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”) have been cast in its upcoming anthology series from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. The still-to-be-titled series is set 15 years into the [...]

  • jody gerson

    Universal Music Publishing Group's Jody Gerson Honored by Hometown of Philadelphia

    Since her time as chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group (January will mark her five-year anniversary), Jody Gerson has both been given and gifted her share of honors. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, she received recognition by her hometown of Philadelphia: a plaque on the Avenue of the Arts Walk of Fame presented by [...]

  • Chuck D of Public EnemyGods of

    Public Enemy's Chuck D to Receive 2019 Woody Guthrie Prize

    Chuck D, founder and frontman of the legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy, will receive the 2019 Woody Guthrie Prize. The hip-hop icon, author and social activist will be honored for his career-long dedication to shining light on social issues, specifically Black issues, through his music and writing. Named for American folk singer Woody Guthrie, the [...]

  • Nick Lachey Mansion

    Nick and Vanessa Lachey Seek Off-Market Sale of Valley-View Mansion

    An eagle-eyed informant snitched that a secluded mansion in the affluent Los Angeles, Calif., suburb of Encino, owned by Nick Lachey and Vanessa (Minnillo) Lachey, has been floated for sale as an off-market listing with Craig Knizek at The Agency with a $7 million asking price. The 98 Degrees singer, host of Nickelodeon’s soon-to-premiere reality [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad