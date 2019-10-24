Coldplay Reveals Track List of ‘Everyday Life’ in Newspaper Classified Ads

Coldplay unveiled the track list of its highly anticipated new double album, “Everyday Life,” in classified advertisements Wednesday in newspapers on opposite sides of the world, one in Wales and two in Australia.

The ads in the North Wales Daily Post, Sydney Morning Herald and The West Australian are the latest in a string of hints from the band to build buzz around their new album. Coldplay certainly has a connection with North Wales: Lead guitarist Jonny Buckland hails from Pantymwyn, near Mold, and has been active in the community. Buckland also previously said that he had a holiday job working at the North Wales Daily Post.

The pop-rock group started teasing its upcoming album with a series of vintage-looking posters which appeared in Berlin and Hong Kong, among various world cities.

So far, Coldplay’s unconventional promotional strategy has received an upbeat reaction on social media.

Track list for Coldplay’s new album listed in the classifieds of the Sydney Morning Herald @coldplay @coldplayxtra pic.twitter.com/KnKX07rtLk — Kate Lyons (@MsKateLyons) October 24, 2019

“Everyday Life” is scheduled to come out on Nov. 22. The 18 tracks listed in the classified ads include songs titled “Guns,” “Orphans,” “Church,” “When I Need a Friend,” “Champions of the World” and “Bani Adam,” which is written in Arabic and means “the children of Adam.”

Formed in 1996, Coldplay released its last album, “A Head Full of Dreams,” in 2016.