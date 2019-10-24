×

Coldplay Drop Two New Songs, Will Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

In the latest phase of Coldplay’s rollout for their forthcoming double album “Everyday Life,” the group dropped two new songs this afternoon and announced that they’ll be performing on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 2.

Of the new songs, “Orphans” is one of the most U2-esque tracks in their catalog, with a chiming riff and a “whoo-hoo” on the chorus reminiscent of that group’s song “Bad.” The other song, “Arabesque,” is more angular, with a slow rhythm driven by a horn riff — provided by Femi Kuti’s band — and even a verse in French.

The music video for “Orphans” will premiere tomorrow (October 25) at 8am ET / 5am PT on YouTube.

A 7-inch vinyl single featuring both songs is also available now via Jack White’s Third Man Records.


 

As previously announced, the 53-minute double album is divided into two halves, “Sunrise” and “Sunset.” The album’s cover image is based around a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather’s band. The artwork was teased last week in posters and billboards all around the world, from São Paulo to Tokyo. The first details of Everyday Life were revealed earlier this week when the band mailed typed, hand-signed notes to 500 Coldplay fans around the world.

The album’s tracklisting – unveiled via classified ads in the hometown newspapers of Coldplay’s members (in Flintshire, Exeter, Southampton and Fife) – is as follows:

Sunrise

Sunrise

Church

Trouble In Town

BrokEn

Daddy

WOTW / POTP

Arabesque

When I Need A Friend

 

Sunset

Guns

Orphans

Èkó

Cry Cry Cry

Old Friends

بنی آدم

Champion Of The World

Everyday Life

 

