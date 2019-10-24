Coldplay Drop Two New Songs, Will Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (Listen)

In the latest phase of Coldplay’s rollout for their forthcoming double album “Everyday Life,” the group dropped two new songs this afternoon and announced that they’ll be performing on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 2.
Of the new songs, “Orphans” is one of the most U2-esque tracks in their catalog, with a chiming riff and a “whoo-hoo” on the chorus reminiscent of that group’s song “Bad.” The other song, “Arabesque,” is more angular, with a slow rhythm driven by a horn riff — provided by Femi Kuti’s band — and even a verse in French.
The music video for “Orphans” will premiere tomorrow (October 25) at 8am ET / 5am PT on YouTube.
A 7-inch vinyl single featuring both songs is also available now via Jack White’s Third Man Records.
As previously announced, the 53-minute double album is divided into two halves, “Sunrise” and “Sunset.” The album’s cover image is based around a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather’s band. The artwork was teased last week in posters and billboards all around the world, from São Paulo to Tokyo. The first details of Everyday Life were revealed earlier this week when the band mailed typed, hand-signed notes to 500 Coldplay fans around the world.
The album’s tracklisting – unveiled via classified ads in the hometown newspapers of Coldplay’s members (in Flintshire, Exeter, Southampton and Fife) – is as follows:
Sunrise
Sunrise
Church
Trouble In Town
BrokEn
Daddy
WOTW / POTP
Arabesque
When I Need A Friend
Sunset
Guns
Orphans
Èkó
Cry Cry Cry
Old Friends
بنی آدم
Champion Of The World
Everyday Life