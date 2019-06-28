×

Cold War Kids Sign With Kobalt’s AWAL

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cold War Kids
CREDIT: Courtesy of AWAL

Cold War Kids, the modern rock band from Long Beach, Calif. who scored a No. 1 alternative hit with 2015’s “First,” has signed with AWAL, the recording arm of Kobalt. The worldwide deal encompasses marketing, synch licensing and global distribution for future releases. The band had previously released seven studio albums, in addition to EPs and compilations, most on the Downtown/V2 label.

Said Lonny Olinick, AWAL’s CEO, in announcing the signing: “Cold War Kids have established themselves as one of the most important alternative bands of this generation. Their latest album is a huge step forward and we’re proud to support them as they reach millions of new and current Cold War Kid fans across the globe.”

The band is set to release a new album, “New Age Norms.” The politically charged title references issues “of class, gender, race and power that are creating our modern world,” according to a release. Two songs from the album, “4th of July” and “Complainer,” were released on  June 18, with the latter gaining heat at alternative radio.

Other artists on the AWAL roster include Lauv, Kim Petras, Rex Orange County, deadmau5, Aly and AJ , R3HAB, Laura Marling, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and Madison Beer.

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More Music

  • Cold War Kids

    Cold War Kids Sign With Kobalt's AWAL

    Cold War Kids, the modern rock band from Long Beach, Calif. who scored a No. 1 alternative hit with 2015’s “First,” has signed with AWAL, the recording arm of Kobalt. The worldwide deal encompasses marketing, synch licensing and global distribution for future releases. The band had previously released seven studio albums, in addition to EPs [...]

  • Album Review: Kim Petras' 'Clarity'

    Album Review: Kim Petras' 'Clarity'

    If Kim Petras ever decides to detour from music into academia, she could teach a master class on the art of rebooting your public narrative. The German singer-songwriter was born Tim Petras in 1992 and at age 16, made headline news around the world as one of the youngest people ever to undergo gender-reassignment surgery. [...]

  • Thom Yorke Dives Deep Into Dreamland

    Album Review: Thom Yorke's 'Anima'

    Thom Yorke is obsessed with sleep, rest, REM and dreams: the hope, outward process and inward psychology of it all. Perhaps that ongoing concern is a Jungian reaction to the constant churn of low level anxiety that’s made up the Radiohead man’s existence since 1983’s “Pablo Honey,” or the deeper panic lived out through solo [...]

  • Khalid in concert at the Staples

    Concert Review: Khalid Brings Emo-Soul and Casual Fridays to Staples Center

    Khalid’s dancers went through a good number of costume changes during Wednesday night’s Staples Center show, but the star himself took just one. During a mid-show video montage, he disappeared from the stage wearing shiny basketball shorts and a Gucci T-shirt. When he reemerged, he was wearing shiny basketball shorts and one of his own [...]

  • Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne support

    Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Denounce Trump for Using 'Crazy Train' in Doctored Video

    Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have condemned President Donald Trump for playing the song “Crazy Train” in a video posted to his Twitter account teasing the 2020 Democratic candidates. The doctored video clip, which Trump posted Thursday morning, incorporates footage of the first round of primary Democratic debates that took place Wednesday night, and shows Trump [...]

  • Whitney Houston

    New Whitney Houston Music Dropping on Friday (Listen)

    A 1991 recording of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston was released on Friday, June 29. The song was first performed at a Tokyo concert in 1990 and features Houston at the top of her vocal game. The recording was intended for her third album, “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” according to the official social [...]

  • Apple Music Tops 60 Million Subscribers,

    Apple Music Tops 60 Million Subscribers, Including Users on Free Trials

    Apple Music is still growing at a nice clip — but the company keeps touting different stats to mark its upward trajectory. The tech giant now has surpassed 60 million subscribers for Apple Music, Eddy Cue, senior VP of Internet Software and Services, revealed in an interview with French news site Numerama published Friday. Contacted by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad