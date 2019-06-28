Cold War Kids Sign With Kobalt’s AWAL

Cold War Kids, the modern rock band from Long Beach, Calif. who scored a No. 1 alternative hit with 2015’s “First,” has signed with AWAL, the recording arm of Kobalt. The worldwide deal encompasses marketing, synch licensing and global distribution for future releases. The band had previously released seven studio albums, in addition to EPs and compilations, most on the Downtown/V2 label.

Said Lonny Olinick, AWAL’s CEO, in announcing the signing: “Cold War Kids have established themselves as one of the most important alternative bands of this generation. Their latest album is a huge step forward and we’re proud to support them as they reach millions of new and current Cold War Kid fans across the globe.”

The band is set to release a new album, “New Age Norms.” The politically charged title references issues “of class, gender, race and power that are creating our modern world,” according to a release. Two songs from the album, “4th of July” and “Complainer,” were released on June 18, with the latter gaining heat at alternative radio.

Other artists on the AWAL roster include Lauv, Kim Petras, Rex Orange County, deadmau5, Aly and AJ , R3HAB, Laura Marling, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and Madison Beer.