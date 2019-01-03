Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala to Headline Coachella 2019

Coachella dropped the lineup for its 2019 three-day fest Wednesday evening, revealing that, while Kanye West will not be headlining, the desert carnival found three heavy-hitters to take the reins instead.

Childish Gambino will headline day one of the fest, with Tame Impala taking day two and Ariana Grande closing out Coachella on Sunday night.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 4 at 11 a.m.

View the full lineup below.

More to come…