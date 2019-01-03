Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala to Headline Coachella 2019

Coachella dropped the lineup for its 2019 three-day fest Wednesday evening, revealing that, while Kanye West will not be headlining, the desert carnival found three heavy-hitters to take the reins instead. Childish Gambino will headline day one of the fest, with Tame Impala taking day two and Ariana Grande closing out Coachella on Sunday night. [...]
Pegi Young, who co-founded the Bridge School with her former husband of 36 years Neil Young, has died after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was 66. “With great sadness, we confirm that on January 1st, after a yearlong battle with cancer, Pegi Young – mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, musician, activist and co-founder of the [...]
In today’s film news roundup, “Vice” wins in Capri, Ninet Tayeb is starring in “Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Mondays,” and Chen Kaige’s “Legend of the Demon Cat” gets U.S. distribution. CAPRI AWARDS “Vice” has won four awards at the Capri-Hollywood International Film Festival, including best picture, best supporting actress for Amy Adams, and [...]
Daryl Dragon, the hat-wearing musician familiar to 1970s music fans as half of the bestselling duo the Captain & Tennille, died Tuesday in Prescott, Arizona at age 76. Dragon’s ex-wife, Toni Tennille, “was with him as he took his last breath,” said Harlon Boll, a spokesperson for the singer. In a statement, Tennille said, “He [...]
Cuban-born musician Arturo Sandoval is well known as a top trumpeter and recording artist in the jazz world. Now, at 69, he’s thinking of changing careers, and hopes his score for Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule,” based on the story of an elderly Midwestern horticulturist who stumbles into a job transporting cocaine for the Mexican cartel, [...]
Drake’s “God’s Plan” is motivating listeners to do more than just dance. Released in January of last year, the rapper’s lead single was Spotify’s top workout song of 2018, according to the streaming service’s latest workout trend analysis. With more than 43.5 million workout playlists on Spotify, the music platform routinely evaluates which songs have surfaced [...]
According to a report in TMZ, Kanye West, one of the rumored headliners for the 2019 Coachella Festival, will not be performing due to a disagreement over staging. The publication cites “multiple sources” as saying that West found the festival’s traditional 60×40-foot stage “artistically limiting,” and Goldenvoice, which produces the festival, would not allow it [...]