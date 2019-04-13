×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fire Breaks Out at Coachella

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coachella
CREDIT: BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock

A fire broke out on the grounds of the Coachella music festival in the early hours of Saturday but was contained by emergency personnel, according to a report in The Guardian. There were no injuries.

The fire started in a shower block at the festival’s site, the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., during or shortly after Childish Gambino’s headlining set. Video footage posted by attendees shows a blaze erupted from a mobile shower unit while security urge people away from the fire, yelling “Back up, back up!” Campers said they heard “explosion sounds.”

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 2 a.m. The Riverside County fire department tweeted, “Firefighters responded to reports of a mobile shower unit on fire. Upon arrival, the shower unit was fully involved, near centre of venue.”

Within half an hour, the blaze was “contained”, the department said. “Mobile shower unit in lot eight storage area. Total of two trailers involved. One damaged, one destroyed. No reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Fire crews will remain on scene for one hour for overhaul,” it added.

The festival continues on Saturday with top-billed sets from Tame Impala, Billie Eilish and many others. Read Variety’s top picks for Coachella weekend right here.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Guava Island

    Film Review: Childish Gambino's 'Guava Island'

    Last summer, Donald Glover snuck off to Cuba to create something — a feature film collaboration, or so the rumors had it, based on scant information other than a photo of Glover and Rihanna posed up during production of their mysterious “Guava Island” project. Creation is what Glover does best, constantly redefining audiences’ ideas of [...]

  • BLACKPINK Coachella Valley Music and Arts

    Blackpink Win Over Coachella With First Full U.S. Concert

    Memo to the Spice Girls: Never mind about that whole-group reunion the world has been wanting for the last couple decades. We may officially be covered on girl groups, for a lot of years to come, based on the reception to Blackpink’s first public full-length concert in America at Coachella Friday night. “I have a [...]

  • Taylor SwiftiHeartRadio Music Awards, Show, Microsoft

    Is New Taylor Swift Music on the Way? Countdown Clock Suggests April 26 Release

    A countdown clock appeared on Taylor Swift’s website at midnight ET Saturday morning, suggesting that something is imminent in… fans of her numerology may have already guessed it… 13 days (as of that moment). The 8-ball says “signs say yes” as to whether this signifies the coming of new music on Friday, April 26. In [...]

  • (RED) CEO Deborah Dugan(Montblanc M) Red

    Deborah Dugan to Succeed Neil Portnow as Recording Academy Chief

    Deborah Dugan, CEO of the nonprofit AIDS organization (RED), has been selected to succeed Neil Portnow as the Recording Academy’s president/CEO, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. She will replace outgoing president/CEO Neil Portnow in July; the news was first reported by Billboard. Reps for the Academy and for Dugan either had [...]

  • Jaden Smith Shouts Out Nipsey Hussle,

    Jaden Smith Shouts Out Nipsey Hussle, Rides Flying Car During Coachella Set

    Jaden Smith got higher than just about anyone at Coachella during his mid-afternoon Friday set — but not in the way you might expect. For a few songs in the young rapper’s high energy performance, he performed on the roof of a Tesla car that dangled from several dozen feet above the stage. A stagehand [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad