×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The 12 Coachella Acts We’re Most Excited to See

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coachella
CREDIT: BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock

Despite the dust, the douchebags and the expense, Coachella might be the best one-stop-shop for contemporary music in the world. Even if you’re watching from home via YouTube’s livestream, it’s rare that more than a few minutes goes by without hearing or seeing something at least a little interesting — a favorite moment last year actually came between performances, when a DJ played Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and a couple thousand voices sang, “I make MUNNN-EY moves!”

So whether you’re in Indio or Coachell-and-chilling from home, here are 12 sets we’re excited to see — from some artists we’ve seen multiple times and others we’ve never seen before (and yes half this list would be different if we were doing it on a different day or hour). Hopefully in some small way it will help the reader achieve the ultimate goal of all this: finding something new to love.

FRIDAY
Childish Gambino — While Donald Glover’s “last tour as Childish Gambino” keeps getting longer, it’s well worth witnessing while you can. We saw him twice in two nights last fall (at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball and Madison Square Garden), and not only is he a captivating performer who can command an arena stage all by his shirtless self, each time it felt like we were witnessing a zeitgeist-capturing moment — particularly when the “Na-na-na-na” chorus of “This Is America” kicks in and the crowd erupts.

Related

Janelle Monae — The Divine Ms. M always goes in for the Big Concept, so it’s surprising that her most conceptual album to date, the Grammy-nominated “Dirty Computer,” is also her most musically loose and fluid, with her best batch of songs to date. She’s been touring the album for nearly a year so any kinks (at least any bad ones, heh) were worked out a long time ago — and the crowd’s reaction when she sings the sexy “Pynk” will be worth the price of admission alone.

Kacey Musgraves — “Golden Hour,” Musgraves’ most pop-leaning country album to date, ushered her into the mainstream and won her Grammy Album of the Year. But even though she’s been playing the entire album on tour, make no mistake — her shows are down-home and intimate, and her between-song banter is every bit as funny as her lyrics.

Rosalia — Over the course of two albums and two years, this 25-year-old Spaniard has almost singlehandedly revitalized flamenco music, and she’s become a badge of credibility for the artists alert enough to catch her on the come-up (like collaborators Pharrell and James Blake). While we’re a little worried that the ethnicity of her sound will bring out the worst in Coachella’s frat-boy contingent, its innovation and imagination should win the day.

SATURDAY
Aphex Twin — A towering figure in modern dance and electronic music, Richard D. James has only performed in North America a handful of times in the past two decades — which is reason enough to hunker down near the speakers in the Mojave tent and let his bruising aural assault have its way with you. Bring earplugs.

Billie Eilish — Aussie alt titans Tame Impala are technically the headliner on this night, but this 16-year-old sudden superstar is likely to be the real draw. Her just-released debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” is probably the strangest and almost definitely the creepiest-sounding album to top the charts in recent memory. Now is the time to say you saw her.

Juice WRLD — Even before Lil Peep and XXXTentacion met their untimely ends, Juice WRLD (aka 20-year-old Jarad Higgins) was looking like he could be the one to bring SoundCloud rap into the mainstream. His second album, “Death Race for Love,” streamlines his sound and his delivery without sanding down the rough edges or lyrical content.

Sheck Wes — Foul-mouthed and forceful, this New York rapper’s haunting sound recalls vintage Wu-Tang while his powerful flow pushes the songs along as steadily as the trap beats underpinning them. If you’re easily offended by the B-word this isn’t the set for you, but that’s just one element of his skill at using words for the way they sound and feel as much as what they mean.

SUNDAY
Bad Bunny — Most people know him as a featured performer on Cardi B’s summer smash “I Like It,” but a far smaller number of people know that he released one of the best albums of the past year, “X 100PRE” (at least partially because he dropped it on Christmas Eve, 2018, which probably didn’t win him friends at his record label). Be that as it may, the Puerto Rican wonder combines, reggaeton, trap, pop, R&B and even alt-rock into a remarkably fluid combination — sung almost entirely in Spanish. Will he pull it off onstage? We’ll see …

Ariana Grande — The reigning princess of pop may have been a last-minute headliner (replacing Kanye West because the festival couldn’t accommodate the stage he wanted to perform on), but she brings no shortage of hits — and backstory — to Coachella. She’s released two albums and a stand-alone single in the past eight months, and she’ll be on tour for most of this year, so the setlist and the performance will be tight — as will her meme game, we have no doubt.

H.E.R. — Who’d have predicted that one of the breakout stars of 2018 — and winner of the Best R&B Album Grammy — would be a young female soul singer with a guitar? H.E.R. is the real deal, and while her set might be a bit quiet for Coachella (hopefully it won’t be drowned out by beats from the Sahara tent), it’ll also be a welcome change of pace for anyone looking to cool down as the festival draws to a close.

SECOND SUNDAY / SUNDAY / SATURDAY
Kanye West’s Sunday Service / Pusha T / Kid Cudi (Sunday, April 21/ Sunday / Saturday) — Kanye’s much-vaunted Sunday Service will only be taking place during the second weekend — on Easter, no less — but it’s hardly outside the realm of possibility for America’s second-greatest attention slut to jump on sets with two of his favorite collaborators on both weekends. He made albums with both of them last year — Pusha’s “Daytona” was by far the best of the five Kanye-helmed albums that dropped in five weeks last spring — and he made an eye-popping performance inside a giant glass booth with Cudi at last year’s Hangout Fest. The sheer possibility that he might perform guarantees giant crowds for both of these performers.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Coachella

    The 12 Coachella Acts We’re Most Excited to See

    Despite the dust, the douchebags and the expense, Coachella might be the best one-stop-shop for contemporary music in the world. Even if you’re watching from home via YouTube’s livestream, it’s rare that more than a few minutes goes by without hearing or seeing something at least a little interesting — a favorite moment last year [...]

  • BTS Map of the Soul Persona

    Album Review: BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

    In 2013, BTS was just another Korean boy band signed to a small label that hardly anyone had heard of. Six years and a K-pop global explosion later, they are the most popular boy band in the world, which is why fans around the globe set their alarm clocks (or pulled all-nighters) to catch the [...]

  • Composer Terence Blanchard and Director Spike

    Composer Terence Blanchard to Receive BMI's Icon Award at May Honors

    Composer and jazz artist Terence Blanchard will be named a BMI Icon at the 35th annual Film, TV and Visual Media Awards of Broadcast Music Inc. on May 15 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The five-time Grammy winner and recent Oscar nominee (for “BlacKkKlansman”) has long been director Spike Lee’s favorite composer, [...]

  • Labrinth Sia Diplo LSD

    Album Review: LSD's 'Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present... LSD'

    Great as they may look on paper, supergroups can be a Clash of the Alphas, an ego pileup where the listener can practically hear the musical elbows being thrown. And while that was certainly possible with LSD — a supergroup comprised of veteran hitmakers Sia (Rihanna, Katy Perry, Britney), Diplo (Beyonce, MIA, Justin Bieber) and [...]

  • Johnny Depp and Amber HeardPalm Springs

    Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Threatened to Kill Her During Years of Abuse

    Amber Heard has recounted years of abuse she endured by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in new court documents filed in response to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. The actress referred to Depp as “the Monster” multiple times in the court filings and claimed he wouldn’t remember the abuse due to his excessive drinking [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle

    Stevie Wonder, Lauren London, Snoop Dogg Bring Tears at Nipsey Hussle Memorial

    Offering closure after nearly two weeks of impromptu tributes across the city, murdered Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom was celebrated with a three-hour memorial service at Staples Center on Thursday, featuring tributes, performances and eulogies from family and famous friends in front of a massive crowd at the 20,000-capacity venue. The [...]

  • Rickey Minor Academy Awards Music Director

    Oscars Music Director Rickey Minor Reveals 10 Secrets of the Telecast

    Rickey Minor is an old hand at conducting music for live TV shows, having handled such chores on “American Idol,” the Grammys and the Emmys. This year, he scored his biggest gig yet: as music director of the Academy Awards. “It’s the biggest and most prestigious show for a reason,” he says. “It is the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad