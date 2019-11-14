How to Watch the 2019 CMA Awards Online

Carrie Underwood fans can catch her hosting the 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night. While her usual co-host Brad Paisley has bowed out of the gig this year, Underwood will continue her 12-year streak with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton joining her. Together, the three will celebrate the biggest names in today’s country music industry.

The ceremony will air live 8 p.m. EST on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, allowing viewers to celebrate the award nominees and winners from their homes. Those that miss the broadcast can stream it on services that include ABC like AT&T TV Now, Hulu or YouTube TV. Viewers can visit CMAawards.com/watch, enter their zip code and discover their local ABC affiliate, or go to abc.go.com/watch-live to watch online, although they’ll need to log in with their cable subscription.

This year’s nominees include Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Midland, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion. Nominees and winners were selected by more than 7,400 industry professional members from the Country Music Association.

The first CMA Awards banquet and show was held in 1967. NBC broadcast the show the following year before it began playing on ABC in 2006.