×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CMA Awards 2019: Full Winners List (Updating Live)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lil Nas X53rd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 13 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The CMA Awards are taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday night, with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton hosting.

The ceremony is airing live on ABC. Maren Morris leads the nominations with six total. Nominees and winners were selected by more than 7,400 industry professional members from the Country Music Association.

Follow along as the complete winners list is updated live below.

Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

Single of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Album of the Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Girl – Maren Morris

Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy” — Luke Combs
“Girl” — Maren Morris
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” —  Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” — Dam + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)
“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves (WINNER)
“Some of It” – Eric Church

New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen

More Music

  • Lil Nas X53rd Annual CMA Awards,

    CMA Awards 2019: Full Winners List (Updating Live)

    The CMA Awards are taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday night, with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton hosting. The ceremony is airing live on ABC. Maren Morris leads the nominations with six total. Nominees and winners were selected by more than 7,400 industry professional members from the Country Music Association. [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs during Music MidTown

    Song Review: Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ (Listen)

    Virtually everything about Billie Eilish’s career has been against the grain, unusual or at least unlike basically everyone else, and that’s also the case with “Everything I Wanted,” her first new song since July’s “Bad Guy” remix with Justin Bieber. Frankly, it couldn’t be much further from “Bad Guy”: Neither a menacing banger like that [...]

  • Paradigm's Liz Morentin portrait session in

    Paradigm's Executive VP of Communications Liz Morentin to Exit Agency

    Liz Morentin is stepping down from her role as executive vice president of communications at Paradigm, Variety has learned. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Morentin’s departure was amicable and she will stay on at the agency through the end of the year to help with the transition. No replacement has been named at [...]

  • Carrie UnderwoodThe Grand Ole Opry, Nashville,

    How to Watch the 2019 CMA Awards Online

    Carrie Underwood fans can catch her hosting the 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night. While her usual co-host Brad Paisley has bowed out of the gig this year, Underwood will continue her 12-year streak with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton joining her. Together, the three will celebrate the biggest names in today’s country [...]

  • Kodak Black

    Kodak Black Sentenced to Three Years in Prison in Firearms Case

    Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison. Black was arrested during the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in May for alleged state and federal firearm violations. He has now pleaded guilty to knowingly making false statements in order to unlawfully acquire firearms from a Miami-area gun shop. Black [...]

  • Dwight Yoakam and Bob Weir at

    Dwight Yoakam Saluted by Highwomen, Bob Weir, Margo Price at BMI Country Awards

    Southern California may seem “a million miles from” Nashville, but Dwight Yoakam bridged the gap as he came east Tuesday night to be feted with a lifetime achievement honor at the BMI Country Awards. Singing in Yoakam’s honor were a trio of exceptionally well chosen cover artists: the Highwomen, the duo of Margo Price and [...]

  • Ludwig Goransson Composer

    Composer Takes Music for the 'Star Wars' Series 'The Mandalorian' to a New Universe

    Ludwig Göransson, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer of “Black Panther,” faced a tricky assignment when he took on “The Mandalorian,” the new “Star Wars” series launching this week on the Disney Plus streaming service. “It’s a new medium, a new set of characters — and it has a certain tech-y grittiness, because you’re dealing with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad