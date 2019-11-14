CMA Awards 2019: Full Winners List (Updating Live)

Follow Us on Twitter

The CMA Awards are taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday night, with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton hosting.

The ceremony is airing live on ABC. Maren Morris leads the nominations with six total. Nominees and winners were selected by more than 7,400 industry professional members from the Country Music Association.

Follow along as the complete winners list is updated live below.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Album of the Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Girl – Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy” — Luke Combs

“Girl” — Maren Morris

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” — Dam + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)

“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves (WINNER)

“Some of It” – Eric Church

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen