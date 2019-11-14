×
Ciara to Host 2019 American Music Awards; Kesha Joins as Performer

Ciara arrives at the red carpet at the 2019 Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, in Newark, NJ2019 Black Girls Rock! Awards - Arrivals, Newark, USA - 25 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Brad Barket/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ciara has been named as host of the 2019 American Music Awards, returning to the show after appearing as a performer alongside Missy Elliott on last year’s telecast. The singer is not a newcomer to hosting duties, having previously presided over the Billboard Music Awards three years ago.

Prior to performing her single “Level Up” with Elliott at the 2018 AMAs, Ciara had not sung on the show since 2005, when she performed “Like You” with Bow Wow, although the “1, 2 Step” singer has presented at the award show three times in her 15-year career. Ciara’s AMAs nominations also span a number of years, as she was first nominated for favorite soul/R&B female artist in 2005 and again 13 years later.

Additionally, it was announced Thursday that Kesha has been added to the AMAs’ list of performers, singing on the show for the first time since 2013. Joined by New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia, Kesha will perform “Raising Hell,” the first single from her forthcoming album, “High Road,” set to be released Jan. 10.

Kesha and Big Freedia join previously announced artists Shania Twain, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Thomas Rhett, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who will be honored as the artist of the decade.

The AMAs will broadcast live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater Nov. 24 on ABC.

