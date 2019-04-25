Chvrches Slam Marshmello for Working With Chris Brown and Tyga

Chvrches took to social media today to criticize collaborator Marshmello for working with Chris Brown and Tyga on his new single, “Light It Up.”

“We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown,” the band tweeted. “We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behaviour. That is not something we can or will stand behind.”

The group is referencing Brown’s assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, to which he pleaded guilty, as well as several other allegations and incidents of violent behavior. Tyga settled a sexual assault lawsuit against him following a 2011 video shoot, and was also accused of having a sexual relationship with then-girlfriend Kyle Jenner when she was 16; no legal action was taken.

Brown signed a new deal with RCA Records earlier this year, at the same time the label was in the middle of the controversy surrounding “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries that ultimately helped lead to the label parting ways with Kelly.

The Scottish trio, who have been quite outspoken in the past about women’s rights, is featured on Marshmello’s 2019 single “Here With Me,” and the DJ joined the group onstage during their performance at the Coachella festival in California earlier this month.

Their statement arrived shortly after Marshmello released a video for “Light It Up.”