Chvrches, Khalid + Major Lazer Featured on ‘Death Stranding: Timefall’ Album (Listen)

RCA Records has partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment to release “Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)” on Nov. 7, the company announced today.

The album includes songs inspired by the upcoming Hideo Kojima-helmed video game from Major Lazer x Khalid, Chvrches, Bring Me the Horizon, Au/Ra x Alan Walker, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash, MISSIO and The S.L.P.

Chvrches’ track “Death Stranding,” the first offering from the upcoming soundtrack, is available now. https://smarturl.it/CHVRCHESDS

“We were really excited about the opportunity to work with Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time,” Chvrches said in a statement. “He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honored to be involved in the project. The concept of “Death Stranding” is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise. We wrote this song specifically for “Death Stranding”, thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.”

“Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)” tracklist: