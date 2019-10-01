×

Chvrches, Khalid + Major Lazer Featured on ‘Death Stranding: Timefall’ Album (Listen)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

RCA Records has partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment to release “Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)” on Nov. 7, the company announced today.

The album includes songs inspired by the upcoming Hideo Kojima-helmed video game from Major Lazer x KhalidChvrches, Bring Me the Horizon, Au/Ra x Alan Walker, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash, MISSIO and The S.L.P.

Chvrches’ track “Death Stranding,” the first offering from the upcoming soundtrack, is available now. https://smarturl.it/CHVRCHESDS

“We were really excited about the opportunity to work with Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time,” Chvrches said in a statement. “He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honored to be involved in the project. The concept of “Death Stranding” is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise. We wrote this song specifically for “Death Stranding”, thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.”

“Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)” tracklist:

  1. “Trigger” Major Lazer & Khalid
  2. “Ghost” Au/Ra & Alan Walker
  3. “Death Stranding” Chvrches
  4. “Yellow Box” The Neighbourhood
  5. “Meanwhile…In Genova” The S.L.P.
  6. “Ludens” Bring Me the Horizon
  7. “Born In The Slumber” Flora Cash
  8. “Sing To Me” Missio

 

More Music

  • Chvrches Featured on ‘Death Stranding: Timefall’

    Chvrches, Khalid + Major Lazer Featured on ‘Death Stranding: Timefall’ Album (Listen)

    RCA Records has partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment to release “Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)” on Nov. 7, the company announced today. The album includes songs inspired by the upcoming Hideo Kojima-helmed video game from Major Lazer x Khalid, Chvrches, Bring Me the Horizon, Au/Ra x Alan Walker, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash, MISSIO [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Leads 2019 MTV EMA Nominations

    Ariana Grande has scored seven nominations for the 2019 MTV EMAs, putting her at the head of a strongly performing field that also includes Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, each of whom received six nods. Latin American singer J Balvin garnered five nominations, and Lizzo and Taylor Swift both received four. Grande [...]

  • Bob Hope

    Thanks for the Memory: How Leo Robin Helped Usher In the Golden Age of Song in Film

    The centerpiece of Scott Ora’s cluttered San Fernando Valley apartment is the 1939 Oscar his step-grandfather, the late lyricist Leo Robin, was presented for co-writing “Thanks for the Memory.” Sung by Bob Hope and Shirley Ross in the film “The Big Broadcast of 1938,” the trophy sits proudly on the piano where Robin worked on [...]

  • Jessye NormanThe FT Weekend Oxford Literary

    Jessye Norman, Grammy-Winning Opera Singer, Dies at 74

    Jessye Norman, a heralded soprano opera singer who won four Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts, has died at the age of 74, according to a statement from a representative for her family. Norman died in New York Monday morning from septic shock and multi-organ failure secondary to complications of a spinal cord [...]

  • Katie Vinten

    Katie Vinten Forms Black Diamond Artist Management

    Katie Vinten, former co-head of A&R at Warner Chappell Music Publishing, today announced the formation of Black Diamond Artist Management. The company’s initial roster will include Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Bebe Rexha, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers), along with Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X), Boy Matthews (Gallant, Hayden James) and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad