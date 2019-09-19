Country Music Journalist Chuck Dauphin Dies at 45

Chuck Dauphin, a country music journalist and radio personality who was held in particularly warm affection by much of the Nashville community, died Wednesday night at 45.

Dauphin was one of Billboard’s key country music contributors for the last eight years. Even as he struggled in hospice care this year, he continued to file stories from his bed, including one last interview with Vince Gill about his new album, “Okie,” that was published Aug. 22. “A new album from Vince Gill is always time to smile,” he wrote in his final tweet.

“Chuck was the greatest friend I will ever have, and his memory will be eternal through his words,” Lauren Tingle, a fellow music journalist, tells Variety. “He treated everyone like family regardless of whether they were a celebrity or a stranger. He impacted the souls of many with his unprecedented kindness. His devotion to those in his life sets the standard for what real friendship is. It was an honor to know him and get to know his family, especially his father, Charles Dauphin, Jr., and his aunt, Diana. They raised him right.”

Dauphin, who once had been a reliable Facebook raconteur, had mostly disappeared from social media in recent months, worrying friends. In his last post, he wrote, ““I was depressed and tired…but moving into the new place has made me hungry again..Maybe I have something to live for…I was also depressed about my career which seemed to have slowed down a bit during my illness…but I want to make it back…I want to live…Don’t get me wrong…there are still a lot of challenges…..and maybe home health can help with some of them…but I hope to make it back healthwise and career wise. I ask for your prayers during this time…it’s going to be the toughest thing I have ever done, but I think I can, I think I can…”