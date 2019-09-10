×

New Songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos to Soundtrack ‘Addams Family’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The animated comedy hits theaters on Oct. 11.

By
Shirley Halperin

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christina Aguilera
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

Music for the forthcoming animated comedy “The Addams Family” will come courtesy of original tracks by Christina Aguilera and Migos, among others. The first  track to be released, “My Family” performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, will drop this Friday, Sept. 13. Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” follows later this month ahead of the Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) film’s October 11 opening.

The Addams Family,” written by Matt Lieberman and co-directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, features a voice cast that includes Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Allison Janney, with Snoop in the role of fam favorite cousin IT.

“Just in time for Halloween,” said MGM’s Motion Picture Group President, Jonathan Glickman. ” We could not have asked for a better lineup of global superstars to help audiences embrace the weird and celebrate the absurd with two brand-new songs that perfectly compliment this fresh fun take on MGM’s beloved franchise.”

The film’s soundtrack is being released by MGM Records with distribution by 12 Tone Music, home to Lauren Diagle.

In a clip released last month, the story unfolds: As the Addams’ adjust to life in the 21st century, settling in New Jersey, a nosy and unwelcoming neighbor attempts to get the family kicked out of town.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Ben Safdie,

    Adam Sandler and 'Uncut Gems' Co-Stars on Working With the 'Crazy' Safdie Brothers

    “Uncut Gems,” a dark comedy starring Adam Sandler and directed by the Safdie Brothers, is a wild ride that has generated awards season buzz since premiering at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. In the film, Sandler portrays Howard Ratner, a jewelry dealer in New York’s Diamond district. He’s a gambling addict con-man who can’t seem to [...]

  • Christina Aguilera

    New Songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos to Soundtrack 'Addams Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Music for the forthcoming animated comedy “The Addams Family” will come courtesy of original tracks by Christina Aguilera and Migos, among others. The first  track to be released, “My Family” performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, will drop this Friday, Sept. 13. Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” follows later this month ahead of [...]

  • Julia Ducournau23rd Annual Lumieres Award Ceremony,

    Neon Nabs 'Titane,' Follow-Up Feature From 'Raw' Director Julia Ducournau

    Neon acquired domestic rights to “Titane,” a French film written and directed by “Raw” filmmaker Julia Ducournau. The move comes as the film distributor looks to expand their content library in French cinema. Earlier this year, Neon bought Céline Sciamma’s French love story “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” at Cannes, where it won best [...]

  • Garrett Hedlund on Love, Life, Death

    Garrett Hedlund on Love, Life and Death in Gregor Jordan’s ‘Dirt Music’

    “Dirt Music” casts Kelly Macdonald as Georgie opposite Garrett Hedlund as Lu, in an Australia-set story of love, grief and, ultimately, hope. Macdonald is living with legendary local fisherman Jim Buckridge (David Wenham) and his kids in a small fishing town. Unfulfilled and lost, she meets Lu, an outsider, poacher and onetime musician who is [...]

  • US band 'Redd Kross' performs as

    Legendary L.A. Band Redd Kross Drop Trailer for ‘Born Innocent’ Documentary

    Redd Kross are one of the longest-running bands Los Angeles has spawned in its history, with a career that launched in the city’s late 1970s punk scene (when its brother founders, Jeff and Steve McDonald, were aged 15 and 11, respectively), carried into the power-pop era of the 1980s, then into the alt-rock boom of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad