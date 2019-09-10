New Songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos to Soundtrack ‘Addams Family’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Music for the forthcoming animated comedy “The Addams Family” will come courtesy of original tracks by Christina Aguilera and Migos, among others. The first track to be released, “My Family” performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, will drop this Friday, Sept. 13. Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” follows later this month ahead of the Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) film’s October 11 opening.

“The Addams Family,” written by Matt Lieberman and co-directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, features a voice cast that includes Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Allison Janney, with Snoop in the role of fam favorite cousin IT.

“Just in time for Halloween,” said MGM’s Motion Picture Group President, Jonathan Glickman. ” We could not have asked for a better lineup of global superstars to help audiences embrace the weird and celebrate the absurd with two brand-new songs that perfectly compliment this fresh fun take on MGM’s beloved franchise.”

The film’s soundtrack is being released by MGM Records with distribution by 12 Tone Music, home to Lauren Diagle.

In a clip released last month, the story unfolds: As the Addams’ adjust to life in the 21st century, settling in New Jersey, a nosy and unwelcoming neighbor attempts to get the family kicked out of town.