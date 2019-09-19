Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Releases First Single, ‘Far Away Places’

Toni Cornell, the daughter of late Grammy-winning rockstar Chris Cornell, is carrying on her father’s musical legacy with her first single, titled “Far Away Places.”

The song, which the 15-year-old wrote at 12 years old, was produced by her father in his home studio in Miami, known to be one of the last songs he worked on before his death in 2017. The song was first featured in a short film by the same name, directed by 17-year-old filmmaker Tatiana Shanks, a friend of the Cornell family. The film, which premiered at a variety of international film festivals in 2018, follows a boy from the streets of L.A. who travels to his family’s hometown of Tahiti only to find out his younger cousin is being abused by one of the locals.

Although “Far Away Places” is Toni Cornell’s first single, the young artist first began performing while on tour with her dad, beginning with her performance of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Following her father’s death, she joined OneRepublic and Ryan Tedder on “Good Morning America” to perform a rendition of “Hallelujah.” Most recently, she took the stage at a tribute for her dad at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell event, once again performing a duet of “Redemption Song” with Ziggy Marley.

Chris Cornell, best known as the lead vocalist of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died by suicide in May of 2017 following a decades-long battle with depression and addiction to prescription drugs. He is survived by Toni and two other children, Lillian and Christopher.