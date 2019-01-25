Chris Brown Suing Rape Accuser For Defamation

Chris Brown has filed a complaint to the Paris prosecutor for slanderous denunciation against the young woman who accused him of rape, according to Brown’s lawyer, Raphael Chiche.

The 24-year-old woman told French police on Jan. 18 that Brown assaulted her on the night of January 15-16 in his suite at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris. Brown was arrested on Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and detained with two other men, reported to be Brown’s bodyguard and another friend, before getting released on Tuesday evening, according to a judicial source.

Chiche tweeted on Thursday evening that the “Paris prosecutor has taken in the complaint filed by Chris Brown for slanderous denunciation.” Contacted by Variety, the Paris prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

On Tuesday, Chiche had written on his Twitter account that “Chris Brown (was) deniying vigorously the accusations that were made against him” and that “no legal action had been taken against him.”

Chiche told Reuters France that Chris Brown was suing the young woman, whose identity has not been revealed, for slanderous denunciation, and added that the singer claimed that there wasn’t any sexual intercourse, consensual or not, with the accuser.”

The lawyer, who also represents Rédoine Faïd, French gangster and serial jailbreaker, told Reuters France that Brown had filed the complaint against the rape accuser to “shed light on the conditions which led (the young woman) to sue him, but also her motives.”