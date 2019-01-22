×
Chris Brown Released From Custody With No Charges Filed

Chris Brown rape allegation
CREDIT: Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Brown has been released from custody with no charges filed after being detained on rape accusations, a rep for the singer tells Variety, citing an Associated Press report.  Brown and two other people, who were not identified but reports said were Brown’s bodyguard and a friend, were released at around 10 p.m. local time, according to the report. Brown and the two people were detained on rape and drug charges; the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Shortly before his release, Brown took to Instagram to share his side of the story.

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!” Brown wrote.

The accusation came from an unidentified 24-year-old woman who claims Brown assaulted her in Paris on the night of Jan. 15 and into the early hours of the 16th. The interaction began at the club Le Crystal, and resulted in alleged rape in Brown’s room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, according to TMZ. It was the latest in a long list of charges against Brown.

