×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj to Tour Together This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
chris brown nicki minaj
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A day after Variety broke the news that Nicki Minaj has parted company with her longtime managers, sources close to the situation confirm that she will tour this fall with with Chris Brown. This week the pair released a collaborative single with G-Eazy called “Wobble Up.”

While no itinerary was immediately available and it was unclear whether the two will be coheadliners on the tour, the Prudential Center in New Jersey has a Sept. 13 date advertised with Brown as the top-billed artist and Minaj featured; dates for that show go on sale April 26.

The two have worked and performed together multiple times in the past: he appeared on her 2012 song “Right by My Side,” she jumped on his 2013 song “Love More,” and they guested together on songs by DJ Khaled and Meek Mill.

Minaj’s most recent live appearance was a guest spot during Ariana Grande’s headlining Coachella set on Sunday night, which was plagued with sound problems. It is unclear whether Minaj will appear with Grande again this Sunday during Coachella’s second weekend. Minaj’s headlining North American tour in support of her “Queen” album was postponed last August due to production issues.

Related

A rep for Minaj did not immediately grant Variety‘s request for comment.

The veteran rapper is frequently surrounded by drama, but last year saw an unusual amount even by her standards. While her “Queen“ album, released in August of 2018,  was a success, a planned coheadlining North American tour with Future was postponed in August due to production issues and was bumped to this year; several dates on the European leg of the tour earlier this year were also postponed. Rescheduled dates have not been announced for the North American tour.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • chris brown nicki minaj

    Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj to Tour Together This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

    A day after Variety broke the news that Nicki Minaj has parted company with her longtime managers, sources close to the situation confirm that she will tour this fall with with Chris Brown. This week the pair released a collaborative single with G-Eazy called “Wobble Up.” While no itinerary was immediately available and it was [...]

  • Christine and the Queens at Coachella

    Christine and the Queens Pull Out of Coachella Due to Death in Family

    Christine and the Queens have bowed out of their scheduled Saturday night gig on Coachella’s second stage, citing the death of singer Héloïse Letissier’s mother as the reason for not returning for weekend 2. Although Letissier (pictured above performing during Coachella’s first weekend) sings in English, the French-born singer delivered the news in a tweet [...]

  • FILE - In this Aug. 28,

    Everything We Know About Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella

    Coachella attendees who were hoping to sleep in Sunday morning after Kid Cudi’s midnight set the night before are out of luck, at least if they want to attend Kanye West’s mysterious Easter Sunday Service. But what is the Sunday Service? Music industry insiders might be familiar, but it’s likely most Coachella visitors, barring major [...]

  • Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer

    Avicii Remembered by Friends and Collaborators on the Anniversary of His Death

    With Saturday marking the first anniversary since Avicii’s death, friends and collaborators spoke with SiriusXM about their favorite memories with the prolific Swedish DJ. Avicii, whose birth name is Tim Bergling, died of an apparent suicide on April 20, 2018 at the age of 28. His family has established a mental-health and suicide-prevention foundation in [...]

  • Action Bronson Cannibis and Legalization

    Action Bronson Has Music, Marijuana and the Munchies Covered in Booming Career

    Action Bronson is a 21st century renaissance man. A hip-hop icon who recently released his fifth album, “White Bronco,” the Flushing, Queens, native, whose real name is Ariyan Arslani — with a Muslim Albanian father and Latvian Jewish mother — is probably best-known for hosting a pair of TV series for Viceland: the talk variety [...]

  • Lizzo Coachella Valley Music and Arts

    Coachella Weekend 2: What to Watch For

    It ain’t over till it’s over — and Coachella isn’t over until there’s been a rerun, with a second weekend that mirrors the first. The schedule is exactly the same (with one notable exception),   but that replication on paper still leaves lots of room for surprises out on the fields and in the tents, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad