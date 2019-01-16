Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne to Headline 2019 Broccoli City Festival

Childish Gambino — who made a surprise performance at Film Independent’s “An Evening With…” series in Los Angeles last night — and Lil Wayne will headline the third annual Broccoli City Festival, taking place April 26-27 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, it was announced today. 6lack, Ella Mai, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid, Gunna, City Girls and YBN Cordae will also perform at the event, which also includes a conference, live art installations and more.

Conference participants include Amber Grimes (Capitol Music Group), Angel Anderson (The Spice Suite),Bozoma SaintJohn (Endeavor), “Coach K” (QualityControlMusic), Ethiopia Habtermariam (Motown/Capitol Music Group), Nadia Rawlinson (Live Nation), Shawn Gee, (Live Nation Urban), and more. View the full list of confirmed speakers at BCFestival.com.

According to the announcement, last year’s festival — which featured Cardi B, Migos, Miguel, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar and others — drew more than 35,000 people.

“From 2012 to now we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of individuals that attend the festival and are living out our mission of building thriving urban communities,” said Brandon McEachern, founder of Broccoli City. “After the tremendous growth we experienced in 2018, it became even more important for us to invest in programming that will ensure our community continues to grow with us. We know what it’s like to be the topic of discussion but still not have a seat at the table; and we’re committed to rewriting that narrative.”

Related Childish Gambino Surprises Beverly Hills Crowd With Reimagined 'Redbone' Grammys' Visual Media Races Pit 'Shallow' Against Long-Distant 2017 Releases

“The Broccoli City team has a strong pulse on the community and has done an incredible job of delivering authentic experiences that can’t be replicated. We joined forces in 2018 to produce a stellar line up that was met with great success and we’re committed to raising the bar on both the festival and conference again this year,” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership and continue our support of the organization as it transitions into its next phase of evolution and growth.”

Tickets for all Broccoli City Weekend events will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, January 18. Broccoli City Insider’s List subscribers will receive an access code via email to purchase advance tickets during an exclusive presale beginning January 16 at 10 a.m.