×

Chance the Rapper Appears at Childish Gambino’s Weekend Two Coachella Set

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Childish Gambino Concert Review
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Though Childish Gambino’s weekend two Coachella set didn’t vary too much from his electrifying first one, it did feature a new but familiar face.

When Gambino popped backstage during a band feature, accompanied by the cameramen that made his set in part like watching a concert film on a massive screen, Grammy winning musician Chance the Rapper appeared to give Gambino a hug and share a few bottles of water. Though the pair’s exchange took place off-mic, the audience was nonetheless thrilled to see the “Coloring Book” artist.

They were perhaps less thrilled that Chance did not reappear for a guest performance during Gambino’s set. During some of the lulls in the spectacular visuals that were designed to build tension for the next song or beat drop, some attendees called out, “Chance!” and a “We want Chance” chant even broke out, though briefly.

Gambino’s set, while essentially the same as the previous weekend’s, still proved to enthrall a second audience. From his now-trademark jerky dance moves to the incredible cinematography of the feed, which often showed dramatically lit close-ups of Gambino’s face as he passed through contorted expression after expression, Gambino’s headlining spot was clearly deserved — a sentiment the performer himself questioned at one point.

Related

“I been depressed all week,” he explained about a third of the way through the show, referring to the blowback some weekend one attendees expressed at his speech referencing the audience’s mortality. “I get really upset if I feel like I’m not giving people — not to give you guys your money’s worth. And then I saw Janelle’s set and I was like, ‘Oh s—, she’s having so much fun.'”

“I owe it to being alive to have fun and that’s why we’re here,” he continued. “Last weekend I said some s— that bummed people out, so yeah, one in 100, but everyone here is chosen. You could’ve been a rabbit, you could’ve been a snake, a tree…But being human is such a high form of energy. We can protest a lot of things, we can come up with anything our brains allow and I know it’s hard not to take it for granted but it’s a special thing. You can change anything if you want to.”

Though Gambino’s music is not always the most riveting to listen to in one’s home, his live show is undoubtedly a work of art. The stage direction, pyrotechnics (read: fireworks), laser light displays and audience interaction are clearly planned with near-military precision, evident in the fact that all Gambino’s on-camera security crew were decked out in adidas-branded jackets. Yet Gambino knows how to work his own presence to make the performance feel spontaneous.

At one point, similar to weekend one’s impromptu sharing of a joint, Gambino headed off the catwalk that he spent most of the show prowling and into the audience. There, he took selfies with audience members despite having told the crowd minutes earlier to put their phones down.

Watch video of Chance’s brief appearance below.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • FX's 'Snowfall' Panel TCA Winter Press

    John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

    John Singleton, the two-time Oscar nominated director and writer of “Boyz N’ the Hood,” has suffered a stroke. Sources confirm to Variety that Singleton checked himself into the hospital earlier this week after experiencing pain in his leg. The stroke has been characterized by doctors as “mild.” According to TMZ, which first broke the news, [...]

  • Childish Gambino Concert Review

    Chance the Rapper Appears at Childish Gambino's Weekend Two Coachella Set

    Though Childish Gambino’s weekend two Coachella set didn’t vary too much from his electrifying first one, it did feature a new but familiar face. When Gambino popped backstage during a band feature, accompanied by the cameramen that made his set in part like watching a concert film on a massive screen, Grammy winning musician Chance [...]

  • Marketing Guru Sour Matt Brings Cannabis,

    A 4/20 Special: Sour Matt on Bringing Cannabis, Hip-Hop and Branding Together

    Sour Matt might be one of the most mysterious yet well-respected figures in the cannabis industry, as well as a growing force in the music business with which it intersects. With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram alone, he describes himself as “someone who likes to connect the dots, working with other creatives to build [...]

  • Jim Jarmusch in 'Carmine Street Guitars'

    Film Review: 'Carmine Street Guitars'

    “Carmine Street Guitars” is a one-of-a-kind documentary that exudes a gentle, homespun magic. It’s a no-fuss, 80-minute-long portrait of Rick Kelly, who builds and sells custom guitars out of a modest storefront on Carmine Street in New York’s Greenwich Village, and the film touches on obsessions that have been popping up, like fragrant weeds, in [...]

  • Will SmithNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Show,

    Will Smith Joins Jaden to Perform 'Icon' at Coachella

    Parents just do understand the importance of Coachella. Jaden Smith was joined in the Sahara tent Friday night by father Will for a performance of “Icon” — as Instagrammed by the proud papa. The footage of Will Smith rapping was shot by Jaden, who turns his smartphone camera around just long enough to photobomb his [...]

  • Anderson .Paak performs at the Coachella

    Brandy, Jay Rock Help Anderson .Paak Light Up Coachella Weekend Two

    Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals took the Coachella stage at the second weekend of the storied fest as the sun descended, but the musician’s fiery set was more than enough to light up the audience. The performance, which featured pyrotechnics including fireworks and flames alongside the rapper’s slinky stage moves, was relatively heavy on [...]

  • Woodstock 50 Festival Postpones Ticket On-Sale

    Woodstock 50 Festival Postpones Ticket On-Sale Date

    UPDATED: The troubled Woodstock 50 festival has run into more difficulties, as multiple sources told Variety late Friday that the April 22 on-sale date for the event has been postponed. Agents for artists scheduled to perform at the festival — which include Jay-Z, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons and Halsey [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad