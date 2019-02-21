×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chicago Police: Jussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was ‘Dissatisfied With His Salary’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie Smollett Empire
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Chicago Police officials asserted Thursday that actor Jussie Smollett set up a hate crime hoax last month because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox series “Empire.”

Police are holding a news conference to discuss the case that has made international headlines amid Smollett’s continued insistence that he was the victim of a vicious attack and he had no involvement in staging the incident. Smollett surrender to police Thursday morning and will be charged today with filing a false police report.

More to come…

 

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Music

  • Jussie Smollett Empire

    Chicago Police: Jussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was 'Dissatisfied With His Salary'

    Chicago Police officials asserted Thursday that actor Jussie Smollett set up a hate crime hoax last month because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox series “Empire.” Police are holding a news conference to discuss the case that has made international headlines amid Smollett’s continued insistence that he was the victim of a [...]

  • Adam Lambert

    Adam Lambert Lands New Record Deal Ahead of Oscars Performance (EXCLUSIVE)

    The wait for new music from Adam Lambert is over. Variety has confirmed that Lambert will drop a brand new song, “Feel Something,” tonight (Feb. 21). Written by Benedict Cork, Josh Cumbee and Lambert, and produced by Cumbee and Afishin Salman, it will be released through independent distributor EMPIRE.  “Feel Something” is the first new track [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Charged With Filing False Police Report

    “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report, the Chicago police said Wednesday. “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter. Smollett is due to appear in court for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. [...]

  • Jussie Smollett suspect

    Jussie Smollett Named a Suspect by Chicago Police for Filing False Report

    Chicago police have named “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett as a suspect in a criminal investigation, three weeks after he reported he was the victim of a hate crime. Detectives are presenting evidence to a grand jury, which is expected to determine whether to indict Smollett on a charge of filing a false police report. “Jussie [...]

  • Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, the 1975

    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, the 1975 Win Big at Brit Awards

    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and the 1975 were big winners at Wednesday night’s Brit Awards, taking home the Best British Single (for Harris and Lipa’s “One Kiss”), Album of the Year (for The 1975’s “Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships”) as well as Best British Group (the 1975). While the show, livestreamed from London’s O2 Arena, [...]

  • Jason Owen Kacey Musgraves

    Meet Jason Owen, the Mega-Manager Whose Clients Swept the Grammys' Country Awards

    There was a moment on the night of Feb. 10 when manager Jason Owen allowed his mind to “go there.” Could his client, Kacey Musgraves, who by 4 p.m. had already picked up two Grammy Awards — for “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies,” for best country song and best country solo performance, respectively — in Owen’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad