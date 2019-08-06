Charli XCX Clarifies Remarks About Taylor Swift Tour: ‘No Shade, Only Love’

Hitmaker Charli XCX took to social media today to clear up some confusion about remarks she made in a Pitchfork cover interview.

The comment in question? Charli’s description of Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour — Charli was an opening act along with Camila Cabello — which hit stadiums across North America. She’s quoted as saying: “I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour. But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.”

Charli went on to declare that she was done opening for other artists. “I need to just own my own f–king s–t finally.”

The sentiments quickly stirred a fuss with Taylor Swift fans who responded to the interview with their thoughts on the singer’s opening act.

i hope @charli_xcx enjoyed her 13 seconds of fame omg pic.twitter.com/oGFPQ0CWGG — ErepSnake (@erepsnake13) August 6, 2019

Charlie XCX clarified her comments on social media, writing: “In the printed version of this much wider conversation my answers about this tour were boiled down into one kind of weird sentence. … Leading up to that tour I’d been playing a tonne of 18+ club shows and so to be on a stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy. … There is absolutely no shade and only love here!”