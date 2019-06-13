Charli XCX to Release Her First Album in Nearly Six Years on Sept. 13

In the nearly six years since Charli XCX dropped her sophomore full-length “Sucker,” she has done virtually everything except released a proper third album: She’s dropped two mixtapes, toured, and dropped more one-off singles and collaborations than any sane person could count.
Finally, on Sept. 13, she will release “Charli,” which features guest appearances from Lizzo (see the video for their new tag-team single “Blame It on Your Love” below), Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Kim Petras, Clairo, Yaeji and Pabllo Vittar. The complete track listing is below.
On Wednesday, Charli took to Twitter to post the either very boastful or hyperbolic statement, “Omg I just listened to my album in the car and cried. It’s so good. I’m so talented. Even just the tracklist written down is a piece of art.”
Of course, she will support the album’s release with a massive tour. Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra & Allie X will support Charli on select dates – see full routing below.
‘Charli’ track listing:
- Next Level Charli
- Gone feat. Christine and the Queens
- Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira
- 1999 feat. Troye Sivan
- Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash
- Warm feat. Haim
- Thoughts
- Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo
- White Mercedes
- Silver Cross
- I Don’t Wanna Know
- Official
- Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar
- February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji
- 2099 feat. Troye Sivan
2019 Charli LIVE US + US festival dates include:
JULY:
21 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
SEPT:
20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre +
21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works +
23 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +
24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s +
25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues +
27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee #
28 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues #
OCT:
1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern # *
2 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre #
4 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market #
5 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore #
6 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom #
8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union *
9 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *
11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *
14 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
15 – Montreal, QB – Corona Theatre %
17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues %
18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *
22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 %
SUPPORTS:
+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X
Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electric 1st of 3
Charli LIVE Europe + European festival dates include:
AUG:
17 – Frequency Festival, Austria
18 – Pukklepop, Belgium
21 – Zurich Open Air festival, Switzerland
23 – Reading Festival, UK
24 – Leeds Festival, UK
31 – Electric Picnic, Ireland
OCT:
27 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow UK
28 – O2 Institute, Birmingham UK
30 – Albert Hall, Manchester UK
31 – O2 Brixton Academy, London UK
NOV:
4 – Berns, Stockholm Sweden
5 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo Norway
7 – Vega, Copenhagen Denmark
9 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin Germany
10 – Docks, Hamburg Germany
12 – Stodola, Warsaw Poland
14 – Roxy, Prague Czech Republic
15 – Live Music Hall, Cologne Germany
17 – Transbordeur, Lyon France
18 – Fabrique, Milan Italy
20 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid Spain
22 – Razzmatazz Room 2, Barcelona Spain
24 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg Luxembourg
25 – Paradiso, Amsterdam Netherlands
26 – AB Main Hall, Brussels Belgium
28 – Izvestia Hall, Moscow Russia