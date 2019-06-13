Charli XCX to Release Her First Album in Nearly Six Years on Sept. 13

In the nearly six years since Charli XCX dropped her sophomore full-length “Sucker,” she has done virtually everything except released a proper third album: She’s dropped two mixtapes, toured, and dropped more one-off singles and collaborations than any sane person could count.

Finally, on Sept. 13, she will release “Charli,” which features guest appearances from Lizzo (see the video for their new tag-team single “Blame It on Your Love” below), Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Kim Petras, Clairo, Yaeji and Pabllo Vittar. The complete track listing is below.

On Wednesday, Charli took to Twitter to post the either very boastful or hyperbolic statement, “Omg I just listened to my album in the car and cried. It’s so good. I’m so talented. Even just the tracklist written down is a piece of art.”

https://twitter.com/charli_xcx?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Of course, she will support the album’s release with a massive tour. Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra & Allie X will support Charli on select dates – see full routing below.

Related Bebe Rexha Hosts Brandi Carlile, Charli XCX, Madison Beer, More at Pre-Grammy Brunch (EXCLUSIVE) Troye Sivan Puts a Different Spin on Pride at Inaugural Go West Fest at Wiltern

‘Charli’ track listing:

Next Level Charli Gone feat. Christine and the Queens Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira 1999 feat. Troye Sivan Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash Warm feat. Haim Thoughts Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo White Mercedes Silver Cross I Don’t Wanna Know Official Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji 2099 feat. Troye Sivan

2019 Charli LIVE US + US festival dates include:

JULY:

21 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

SEPT:

20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre +

21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works +

23 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s +

25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues +

27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee #

28 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues #

OCT:

1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern # *

2 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre #

4 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market #

5 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore #

6 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom #

8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union *

9 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

14 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

15 – Montreal, QB – Corona Theatre %

17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues %

18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 %

SUPPORTS:

+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X

Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electric 1st of 3

Charli LIVE Europe + European festival dates include:

AUG:

17 – Frequency Festival, Austria

18 – Pukklepop, Belgium

21 – Zurich Open Air festival, Switzerland

23 – Reading Festival, UK

24 – Leeds Festival, UK

31 – Electric Picnic, Ireland

OCT:

27 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow UK

28 – O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

30 – Albert Hall, Manchester UK

31 – O2 Brixton Academy, London UK

NOV:

4 – Berns, Stockholm Sweden

5 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo Norway

7 – Vega, Copenhagen Denmark

9 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin Germany

10 – Docks, Hamburg Germany

12 – Stodola, Warsaw Poland

14 – Roxy, Prague Czech Republic

15 – Live Music Hall, Cologne Germany

17 – Transbordeur, Lyon France

18 – Fabrique, Milan Italy

20 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid Spain

22 – Razzmatazz Room 2, Barcelona Spain

24 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg Luxembourg

25 – Paradiso, Amsterdam Netherlands

26 – AB Main Hall, Brussels Belgium

28 – Izvestia Hall, Moscow Russia