Chance the Rapper Postpones Tour Five Days Before Its Scheduled Kick-Off

Chance The Rapper
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Chance the Rapper has postponed his “The Big Day” tour in order to spend more time with his newborn baby. The tour was set to kick off this Saturday, Sept. 14, at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour,” the Grammy-winning artist wrote on Instagram, below a photo of his four year-old girl Kensli and new-born Marli. “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.”

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

The rapper went on to explain how disappointing it was to not be present for some of the most important milestones in Kensli’s life when he toured for his 2016 album “Coloring Book,” noting that he didn’t want to miss those same moments for Marli.

“At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” Chance wrote. “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

The tour will now kick off Jan. 15, 2020 in San Diego. Tickets can be purchased and refunded at chanceraps.com. Chance added that some shows have yet to be rescheduled.

