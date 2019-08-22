×

Celso Piña, Known as ‘Rebel of the Accordion,’ Dies at 66

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Celso Pina Dead
CREDIT: Gregory Bull/AP/Shutterstock

Celso Piña, the cumbia music legend known as “the rebel of the accordion,” died of a heart attack on Wednesday in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico. He was 66 years old.

“Today is a sad day for La Tuna Group, with deep pain we communicate the unexpected departure of a family member, our friend, and professor Celso Piña who died today in Monterrey at 12:38 p.m. due to a heart attack,” Pina’s music label, La Tuna Group said in an announcement via social media. “Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and followers. We are left with an intense emptiness, but he leaves us his great legacy forever. We appreciate respecting the privacy of the family.”

Known for his fusion of cumbia with other genres like ska, hip-hop, reggae and R&B, Piña earned a Latin Grammy nomination for his album “Barrio Bravo.” The composer, singer, arranger, and musician collaborated with a number of artists including Lila Downs, Julieta Venegas, Cafe Tacvba, and Gloria Trevi who contributed on popular song “Sufran con lo que yo gozo.”

His other popular songs include “La Piragua,” “Reina de Cumbia,” and “Cumbia Sobre el Rio.”

Piña first began playing music with his brothers Eduardo, Ruben and Enrique. He didn’t pick up the accordion until his 20s, when he began to learn the vallenato style. It was in the mid-1980s that he changed his music style to play tropical music with his group Celso Piña y su Ronda Bogotá.

He had planned to do shows in Arlington, Texas and Duluth, Ga. before his death, and had performed in Acapulco in July.

 

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Celso Pina Dead

    Celso Piña, Known as 'Rebel of the Accordion,' Dies at 66

    Celso Piña, the cumbia music legend known as “the rebel of the accordion,” died of a heart attack on Wednesday in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico. He was 66 years old. “Today is a sad day for La Tuna Group, with deep pain we communicate the unexpected departure of a family member, our friend, and [...]

  • Shawn Mendes, Camila CabelloShawn Mendes and

    Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to Perform 'Señorita' for First Time at VMAs

    Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are performing their hit single “Señorita” live together for the first time at the 2019 Video Music Awards. Cabello received five VMA nominations this year, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography and Song of Summer. Mendes received six: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Art [...]

  • Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in concert at

    When Could Taylor Swift Re-Record Her Big Machine Songs? It's Complicated

    Her few words echoed around the world within minutes: Asked in a preview of her forthcoming “CBS This Morning” interview whether she might re-record her master recordings from her Big Machine, which are now owned and controlled by her nemesis, Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift said, “Oh yeah.” Asked whether she plans to: [...]

  • James Corden Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

    James Corden Got a Little Help From Paul McCartney on His Drive to the Emmys

    Saying “Baby, I could drive your car” has proven to be a very good strategy for James Corden — never more so than when he put Paul McCartney into the highly sought passenger seat. The primetime special “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney, Live From Liverpool” is a contender in five Emmy categories this year, [...]

  • Big Mouth Netflix

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces 'Big Mouth' Season 3 Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, “Big Mouth” Season 3 sets an October 4 premiere date and Univison releases a sneak peek of its new music competition show “Reina de la Canción.” DATES “Big Mouth” will return to Netflix with its third season on Oct. 4. The adult animated comedy, created by childhood friends Andrew Goldberg and Nick [...]

  • Dolly Parton

    BBC Commissions Dolly Parton Feature Documentary

    The BBC has commissioned a feature length documentary about country music legend Dolly Parton, it announced Wednesday. The documentary, tentatively titled “Dolly’s Country” will air on BBC Two this fall as part of a season of programs dedicated to country music. The broadcaster announced earlier in the day that it had acquired Ken Burns’ upcoming [...]

  • Tycho weather app

    This Website Creates Spotify & Apple Music Playlists Based on Your Local Weather

    Electronica musician Tycho launched a clever promotional website for his new album “Weather” this week: Visitors of Tycho’s website can use a web app to generate a playlist based on their local weather. Playlists can be saved to both Spotify and Apple Music, and consist of 25 songs, both from Tycho’s catalog as well as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad