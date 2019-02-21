Celebrities, Politicians React to Jussie Smollett Arrest: ‘This Story Is Pathetic’

Following the arrest of Jussie Smollett on Thursday, with the “Empire” star facing charges of filing a false police report and disorderly conduct after allegedly staging an attack, celebrities and politicians were quick to weigh in on social media.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning, “What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!?” Several other right-wing commentators denounced the actor’s actions, and wondered if Democratic politicians, like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, would retract their initial support of Smollett.

.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

*NEW: Jussie Smollett's greed, hatred for Trump & craving to be a celebrated 'victim' made him fake a racial, homophobic attack.

He deserves no mercy, no sympathy, just our fury.

My column: https://t.co/Dh3wpC4lu0 pic.twitter.com/pGSjG3ChTX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 21, 2019

Incredible press conference. You can really hear the frustration and emotion in Superintendent Johnson's voice. https://t.co/kWtHimlo4U — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 21, 2019

Talks shows, like “The View” and “The Daily Show,” also tackled the controversial case. Alongside host Trevor Noah, comedian Jaboukie Young-White used his viewpoint as a gay black man to unpack Smollett’s actions.

POLICE SAY SMOLLETT FAKED HATE CRIME: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett was taken into custody by Chicago police over allegedly lying about the attack last month — the co-hosts discuss the latest. https://t.co/eeJaRefXE0 pic.twitter.com/E7f0gzCy4O — The View (@TheView) February 21, 2019

.@jaboukie has some thoughts on Jussie Smollett: pic.twitter.com/0CJdKHjz6I — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 20, 2019

I saw Smollett speak about diversity and inclusion a week before this, on a panel moderated by @nischelleturner. He advocated for minorities/LGBTQ. If guilty, he hurts those communities and ability of real victims of hate crimes to come forward and be believed. Incomprehensible. https://t.co/giTCudbDzI — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 21, 2019

Fellow actors, like Patton Oswalt, Andy Cohen, and Yvette Nicole-Brown, also expressed their frustration with the hoax.

Way to go Jussie. You just handed this racist dipshit a “Get Out Of Race-Baiting Free” card that he’s gonna wave around like a soiled diaper until he’s re-elected. https://t.co/JTlg6JYSkP — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 21, 2019

My head is exploding this morning. I have to get off Twitter. This story is pathetic. All of it. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 21, 2019

If you think Jussie Smollet having himself beat up is more concerning than a Trump-radicalized white nationalist with a weapons cache drawing up a list of Americans to kill, then you’re more confused than Jussie Smollet having himself beat up. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 21, 2019

If white people wanna go tit-for-tat about false crimes on this here app we can open up a history book and look every lynching that occurred in America. But y'all don't wanna talk about that. — Ira (@ira) February 21, 2019

What upsets me about this Jussie situation is that people were genuinely worried about you man. And the things that you said happened could have led to some serious outcomes. People were prepared to fight for you bruh. Things coulda got ugly…… and you made it up. — O'Shea Jackson Jr #C-137 (@OsheaJacksonJr) February 21, 2019

I’ve been vocal about this situation & my love for Jussie & his entire family. I will continue to hope for the best for everyone involved as things continue to unfold. And I, like all of you, will watch them unfold. But believing victims is always the right choice. Always. ❤️ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 21, 2019

This is sad! I kept smh https://t.co/1PLGa73b0C — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) February 21, 2019

Several celebrities, like director Tyler Perry, and organizations, like Out Magazine, wished the attention that Smollett received would be given to real crimes.

Hate crimes in the US (2016-2018): 21,000 Hate crime hoaxes in the US (2016-2018): 50 What Smollett did was wrong but the big problem isn’t the .2% which are hoaxes, it’s the hate crimes which have risen 20% since Trump took office. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 21, 2019

A lot of people are misreading this as some kind of “agenda” or swipe at CPD dedicating resources to the Smollett case. It’s not. But selective justice is a real thing, and not just in Chicago https://t.co/3NcLXsuuSP — Roberto Ferdman (@robferdman) February 21, 2019

Do I think Jussie Smollett should serve jail time? No! I think he should get a slap on the wrist like the White people who file false reports on Black people… But them White people like #PermitPatty & etc were losing their jobs, so Empire need to say goodbye to Jussie. — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 21, 2019